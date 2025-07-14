iPhone 17 series launch timeline leaked: Expected specs, display sizes, and camera details

Apple is preparing to reveal its next generation of iPhones, with the launch event likely scheduled for early September 2025, according to a reliable industry source. The new models will likely include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (the company’s ultra-thin version), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Let’s take a closer look at when and what to expect from the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series during the second week of September 2025.(Majin BU/ X)

iPhone 17 Series: Launch Timeline and Date (Expected)

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has recently shared in his weekly newsletter that Apple will probably hold the launch event during the week of September 8. Apple usually picks Tuesdays for product announcements and avoids Fridays. While Monday, September 8, remains a possibility, Gurman believes the event will most likely take place on Tuesday, September 9, or Wednesday, September 10. Apple typically avoids scheduling events on September 11 out of respect.

iPhone 17 Series: What to Expect

The upcoming iPhone 17 series will feature updated processors and hardware changes. The iPhone 17 base models are expected to use the A19 chip, while the Pro versions will run on the A19 Pro chipsets. Both chips will be built by TSMC using their third-generation 3nm process technology. The non-Pro iPhone 17 models will come with 8GB of RAM, and the Pro versions will offer 12GB. This increase in memory on the higher-end models might improve multitasking and will allow users to keep more apps running in the background without slowing down the device.

Furthermore, the iPhone 17 will have a 6.3-inch display, slightly larger than the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 16. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch screen, the iPhone 17 Pro will also have a 6.3-inch display, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch display.

Camera upgrades will vary between models. The iPhone 17 will likely come with a triple-camera setup: a 48MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air, which has a thinner body, may include only a single 48MP wide rear camera and a 24MP front camera, due to limited space inside the device.