iPhone 17 Series Price in India: Complete List of All Variants from iPhone 17 to iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 price in India: Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series in India, confirming prices, specifications, and availability across four models. The lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, each catering to different segments of premium buyers. The new range introduces fresh design choices, upgraded hardware, and wider storage options, pushing Apple further into the ultra-premium smartphone market. The iPhone 17 Pro Max sits at the top of the lineup. Prices start at Rs. 1,49,900 for 256GB, with 512GB at Rs. 1,69,900 and 1TB at Rs. 1,89,900. Apple has also introduced a new 2TB option priced at Rs. 2,29,900, making it the costliest iPhone to date.

iPhone 17 price in India:

iPhone 17 256GB: ₹82,900

iPhone 17 512GB: ₹1,02,900

iPhone Air price in India:

iPhone Air 256GB: ₹1,19,900

iPhone Air 512 GB: ₹1,39,900

iPhone Air 1TB: ₹1,59,900

iPhone 17 Pro price in India

iPhone 17 Pro 256GB: ₹1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro 512GB: ₹1,54,900

iPhone 17 Pro 1TB: ₹1,74,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India:

iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB: ₹1,49,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB: ₹1,69,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB: ₹1,89,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB: ₹2,29,900

The most accessible model, iPhone 17, is priced at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs. 1,02,900 for 512GB. Buyers can choose from Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black finishes. With its blend of new colour options and flagship-level features, the iPhone 17 is aimed at customers looking for an entry point into Apple’s 2025 lineup without compromising on performance.

Apple has replaced the “Plus” branding with the newly introduced iPhone Air. Priced at Rs. 1,19,900 for 256GB, Rs. 1,39,900 for 512GB, and Rs. 1,59,900 for the 1TB model, it is positioned as the brand’s slimmest phone yet. Built from titanium, powered by the A19 Pro chip, and designed with an eSIM-only approach, the Air represents Apple’s focus on design efficiency and next-generation connectivity. Buyers can choose from Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue.

For those seeking more performance, the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,34,900 for 256GB, Rs. 1,54,900 for 512GB, and Rs. 1,74,900 for 1TB. It combines Apple’s latest advancements in processing power, display technology, and AI-driven GPU features. Available in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver, the Pro caters to users who want flagship-grade technology without opting for the largest model.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series will open on 12 September in more than 60 countries, including India. Deliveries will begin on 19 September, followed by wider availability from 26 September 2025. With fresh hardware, expanded storage options, and premium colour finishes, Apple’s iPhone 17 series signals its aggressive strategy to dominate the high-end smartphone market.