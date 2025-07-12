iPhone 17 trial production kicks off in India, faces setbacks from China: Report

Apple’s next flagship, the iPhone 17, is now entering trial production in India, according to a report by The Economic Times. Foxconn Technology Group, Apple’s primary manufacturing partner, has started importing key components from China, including display assemblies, rear camera modules, and mechanical housings, in preparation for assembling the new model. These shipments, though limited in volume, suggest the components are for trial production rather than mass manufacturing. iPhone 17 is expected to launch in September.(Majin Bu)

Mass Production Begins August, Launch Expected in September

Sources indicate that full-scale mass production of the iPhone 17 is scheduled to begin in August, ahead of the anticipated September launch. Apple plans to manufacture the iPhone 17 simultaneously in China and India, a major strategic move that underscores India’s increasing importance in Apple’s global production ecosystem.

This follows a gradual shift in Apple’s supply chain strategy over the past few years. While the iPhone 14 was assembled in India six weeks after China, the iPhone 15 was produced nearly simultaneously in both countries. In 2024, Apple integrated India into the New Product Introduction (NPI) process for the iPhone 16, breaking China’s long-standing exclusivity on early-stage production.

US Market Shift and Tariff Avoidance

The move aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to reduce its reliance on China, particularly for devices bound for the US. Since the imposition of steep tariffs on Chinese imports under former President Donald Trump, Apple has been ramping up Indian manufacturing as an export hub. The company is aiming to transition most of its US-bound iPhone production to India by 2026, despite pressure from the US government to bring more manufacturing back home.

Production Disruption as Foxconn Sends Chinese Engineers Back

However, the ramp-up is facing unexpected challenges. According to Business Standard, Foxconn has started pulling back hundreds of Chinese engineers and technicians from its Indian facilities. The decision is believed to be influenced by the Chinese government’s efforts to retain critical manufacturing know-how and technology within China. Additionally, there are reports of Chinese Customs delaying the shipment of essential machinery required to upgrade Indian production lines for the iPhone 17.

The combination of logistical hurdles and staff pullout could impact Apple’s goal of matching production timelines across India and China. Nevertheless, the company appears committed to expanding its footprint in India, with new Foxconn assembly plants already under construction in locations such as Bengaluru.