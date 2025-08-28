iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: These expected upgrades might make you want to wait until September

When the iPhone 17 series launches on 9th September, more people are likely to struggle choosing between the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 16 than between the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro. This is mainly because Apple discontinues last year’s Pro models once the new ones arrive, whereas the vanilla models usually remain available for a few more years at a discounted price. iPhone 17 is to launching on September 9.(Majin Bu)

So, if you are wondering what the key differences could be between these models, the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 16, luckily multiple reports and industry insiders have come out with information that details what to expect from the iPhone 17, so that you can decide if you want to wait for the iPhone 17 or just buy an iPhone 16 now if you are getting a good deal for it. Read on for the details.

Ask yourself, do you care about 120Hz?

The primary upgrade with the iPhone 17 series is expected to be 120Hz, up from 60Hz on the iPhone 16, and that is going to make the experience much smoother based on reports. So if you care about 120Hz, you should most definitely wait for the iPhone 17, as it could finally support that. However, reports suggest it may not be an LTPO display like the Pro models.

More RAM for better AI performance

Another upgrade could be coming in the form of more RAM for the iPhone 17 series, as reports suggest that Apple choosing to go with 12GB RAM may be needed to future-proof the devices for the coming AI features, especially now that Apple is focusing heavily on Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16, on the other hand, comes with 8GB RAM, just like the iPhone 16 Pro. So if you want the best RAM setup on your device, it may make sense to wait for the iPhone 17.

Apple is also expected to bring a minor display resize

The iPhone 16 currently sports a 6.1-inch panel, and it is currently the smallest iPhone that Apple makes alongside the iPhone 16e. Talking about the iPhone 17, Apple may bring a 6.3-inch panel to the vanilla iPhone, just like the iPhone 16 Pro and the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, which would make things a lot more unanimous. So, if you do not want to upsize your display, the iPhone 16 could continue to be the smallest phone.