iPhone 18 may cost you more in India due to this one move by Taiwanese company

Apple's 2026 iPhone lineup could become more expensive in India, and the reason has little to do with the company itself. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest and Apple's most crucial chip supplier, is raising prices for its next-gen process nodes, including the cutting-edge 2-nanometer technology set to power the iPhone 18 Pro.

According to industry reports and a leak shared on Korean platform Naver, TSMC has informed major clients that the cost of sub-5nm chip manufacturing will rise by 3–10% from 2026. The steepest hike applies to the new 2nm process, which introduces a more complex “gate-all-around” transistor design. This shift brings major efficiency gains, but it also makes fabrication significantly more expensive.

For Apple, the timing couldn’t be more critical. Its upcoming A20 Bionic, the chip expected inside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, will be built on this advanced 2nm tech. With wafer costs expected to surge more than 50% compared to the current 3nm process, Apple will face much higher production expenses for every high-end chip it ships.

Why 2nm chips are suddenly so expensive

The move to 2nm requires new manufacturing tools, massive fab upgrades, and higher precision at every stage of production. Early yields are slow, meaning fewer functional chips per wafer, driving costs up even further.

TSMC is simultaneously investing tens of billions of dollars in new fabs across Taiwan and the US, and those costs are now being passed on to customers. As the dominant supplier of advanced chips, TSMC effectively sets the global price floor.

Will Apple increase iPhone prices?

Historically, Apple has avoided big annual price jumps by limiting next-gen chips to premium models. When 3nm launched in 2023, only the Pro models received the new A17 chip, while standard models stuck with older silicon.

Analysts expect Apple to repeat that strategy:

• iPhone 18 Pro models - A20 (2nm)

• iPhone 18 / iPhone Air - A19 (3nm)

This allows Apple to spread the cost rise across multiple product cycles, but it doesn’t completely remove the pressure. If TSMC’s prices continue to climb, Apple will eventually have to either shrink its margins or raise retail prices.

What this means for Indian buyers

India is already one of Apple’s costliest markets, owing to import duties and logistics. Any rise in component cost compounds quickly, especially for Pro models that rely on the latest silicon.

If Apple can’t fully absorb TSMC’s 2026 price hike, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could see a noticeable bump, making next year’s flagship iPhones even harder on Indian wallets.

The final impact will depend on Apple’s long-term contract negotiations with TSMC, but the warning signs are already here: 2nm chips don’t just promise more power, they promise higher prices too.