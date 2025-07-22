iPhone 18 may never launch: Apple reportedly planning major shakeup after iPhone 17 5G phone

Apple could be preparing to drop the base iPhone 18 model altogether as part of a major revamp of its iPhone lineup, according to new reports. Industry insiders suggest that following the launch of the iPhone 17 series this year, the company may introduce its first foldable iPhone in 2026, pushing the standard iPhone 18 release to a later date or removing it entirely. Following the launch of the iPhone 17 series this year, the company may introduce its first foldable iPhone in 2026.(REUTERS)

What happens after the iPhone 17 launch?

Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup, expected to launch in September 2025, will include: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (an ultra-thin model replacing the Plus variant), iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Among these, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to draw attention with its ultra-slim design, reportedly just 5.6mm thick. However, its compact form may come at the cost of battery size and camera performance.

In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly get thicker, allowing for a bigger battery and improved hardware.

2026: No iPhone 18, but a foldable instead?

In a major shift, Apple is likely to skip the base iPhone 18 in the fall 2026 lineup. According to reports from Wayne Ma and Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to introduce a foldable iPhone alongside: iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Fold

The foldable iPhone is rumoured to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch external screen, along with a crease-free, book-style folding design. This new device could become the most expensive iPhone ever, positioned as a premium flagship model.

2027: Six iPhones and a return of the base model

In 2027, Apple is expected to launch as many as six iPhone models, including:

Spring: iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e (delayed from the previous year)

Fall: iPhone 19 Air, iPhone 19 Pro, iPhone 19 Pro Max, iPhone 19 Fold

Some 2027 models, especially the Pro versions, may feature a completely cutout-free display, potentially marking Apple’s first true all-screen iPhone, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone.