iPhone 18 Pro leaks reveal big upgrades in development- Here’s what to expect

This year, Apple has set a higher benchmark for flagship phones with the iPhone 17 series. The series has experienced increased sales and demand compared to the iPhone 16 series, and now we have higher expectations for the next generation models. In recent reports, Apple has been rumoured to make several changes to the iPhone 18 series. From phased launch to significant upgrade, Apple is rumoured to be working on several projects for 2026. Now, as we wait to get the first look at iPhone 18 Pro models, several rumours have hinted towards crucial upgrades that are currently in development. Here’s everything you need to know. iPhone 18 Pro is expected to get several upgrades, and they are already in development.(9to5Mac)

iPhone 18 Pro upgrades in development

As the iPhone 17 Pro models' popularity has settled, people have already started talking about the iPhone 18 models. A Chinese tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station reported that Apple could bring variable aperture to iPhone 18 Pro models, marking a major camera upgrade. This addition may enhance the iPhone’s low-light camera performance.

Other rumours suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro may have a smaller Dynamic Island as Apple is developing under display camera and Face ID technology for the 20th anniversary iPhones. Therefore, the iPhone 18 series could bring the initiation of the process that will eventually remove the Dynamic Island altogether.

Apple is also rumoured to bring a thicker and heavier iPhone 18 Pro Max, and it is reported to be the heaviest iPhone ever made. This is expected due to the bigger battery for the smartphone. However, the exact battery size and upgrades are yet to be determined. In terms of performance, the Pro models will likely be powered by the A20 Pro chip. This processor is rumoured to use a 2nm manufacturing process for improved performance. Lastly, we can expect Apple’s in-house C2 modem for 5G network and connectivity.

These are some of the major upgrades expected for the iPhone 18 Pro models, and the plans are currently in development for the September 2026 launch.