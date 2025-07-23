iPhone 18 series may be Apple’s biggest ever launch with 6 models in every price point

As we wait for the iPhone 17 series launch in September, rumours surrounding the iPhone 18 series have already started to circulate. Although we have a whole year for launch, Apple is reportedly planning for the biggest-ever iPhone lineup, which will likely consist of six iPhone 18 models. Yes, you heard that right, six iPhones, starting from September 2026 to mid-2027, and all models under could be part of the iPhone 18 umbrella. So, if you are eyeing next year’s iPhone lineup, then you’ll have plenty of options to choose from, starting from the budget iPhone 18e model to the first-ever iPhone Fold, which will likely be priced above $ 2,000. Apple may launch the iPhone 18 lineup in phases, which may consist of six models.( AFP)

Apple to launch 6 iPhone 18 models

Previously, Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple could plan for a phased launch for the iPhone 18 series. It is expected that the tech giant may launch iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max as part of its September 2026 launch. Whereas the standard iPhone 18 could join the affordable iPhone 18e in an early 2027 launch. Additionally, there are also rumours of Apple’s first folding iPhone.

Now, a tipster who goes by the name Instant Digital has shared a post on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, revealing that Apple could have six new iPhone models in 2027, before the iPhone 19 series launch. Here’s what we can expect in the second half of 2026 and early 2027.

iPhone 18 series: 2026 launch expectations

iPhone 18 Air

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone Fold

iPhone 18 series: 2027 launch expectations

iPhone 18

iPhone 18e

Therefore, by 2027, buyers will have plenty of options to pick from based on their budget and requirements for an iPhone. Alongside a phased launch, Apple is reported to bring several upgrades to the iPhone 18 lineup. Firstly, the Pro model may kill the Dynamic Island for an under-display camera, giving it an Android-like look.

As far as the iPhone 17 series is concerned, we are expected to get four models with iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September. Whereas the affordable iPhone 17e model could launch early in 2026 as an affordable offering. Now, we simply have to wait for an official announcement to confirm what Apple has planned for the coming year.