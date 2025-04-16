iPhone 6s joins Apple’s vintage list: 5 facts about the most popular iPhone of 2015

iPhone 6s, the most popular iPhone model in 2015-- is now a vintage product as per Apple. As the Cupertino-based tech giant gears up for a major iPhone overhaul this year, it has officially added the iPhone 6s to its list of vintage products. Joining the iPhone is the 2018 Mac mini. Released in 2015, the iPhone 6s was sold until 2018. It was a standout model that earned long-lasting popularity.(Apple)

Released in 2015, the iPhone 6s was sold until 2018. It was a standout model that earned long-lasting popularity. The phone introduced several new features and brought in a range of firsts that paved the way for its successors. As Apple iPhone 6s joins the vintage list, here are a few cool facts to know about the iconic model.

1. iPhone 6s was the Apple model with ‘3D Touch’, a pressure-sensitive display technology that could detect different levels of pressure for new gestures.

2. iPhone 6s was the company’s first phone with a 12MP camera. It marked Apple’s jump 8MP to 12MP, allowing sharper photos and, for the first time ever on iPhone, 4K video recording.

3. Rose Gold colour option in the iPhone lineup made its debut with the 6s, and instantly became a trend, especially among younger and style-conscious buyers.

4. Until the 6s, all iPhones were stuck with 1GB of RAM. The iPhone 6s doubled that to 2GB, noticeably boosting multitasking and performance.

5. iPhone 6s introduced Live Photos, a quirky feature that captures 1.5 seconds before and after you press the shutter — basically mini-GIFs with sound. It is still one of the most loved features by iPhone users.

What Does Apple’s Vintage List Stands For?

Devices earn this classification once five years have passed since Apple last sold them. While limited repairs may still be available, they are now dependent on spare part availability, and software support has ceased entirely.

After seven years without sales, devices are reclassified as obsolete — at which point Apple and its authorised service providers no longer offer any repairs or support. With the iPhone 6s and Mac mini now labelled vintage as of April 2025, users may want to start considering an upgrade.

What You Should Do If You Own These Devices

If you’re still using an iPhone 6s or a 2018 Mac mini, here’s what you need to know:

- Repairs are no longer guaranteed, even at official Apple Stores.

- Software and security updates have ended, posing potential risks.

- Spare parts may be limited, and service will depend on availability.

For users who rely on their devices for daily use — especially in security-sensitive environments — now is the time to consider an upgrade before the devices become officially obsolete.