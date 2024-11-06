iPhone cameras are great, but are you using them to their full potential? Here’s how to get the most out of them

You’ve probably heard the saying, "The best camera is the one you have with you," and for most people, that camera is their phone. However, considering how many people, who are serious about mobile photography opt for iPhone, it’s surprising how often users don’t take full advantage of the powerful features, especially on the Pro models. By making a few simple adjustments and tweaking some settings, you can dramatically improve the quality of both your photos and videos. In this quick guide, we’ll walk you through how to unlock the full potential of your iPhone’s camera with a few easy changes, and also give you a few real-world tips to shoot the best possible content. iPhone 16 Pro packs a slew of "Pro" features but are you even using them?(Bloomberg)

iPhone Settings You Should Change

To capture the best possible photos with your iPhone, you may want to adjust these settings. First, go to Settings > Camera > Formats and select Most Compatible. Then, choose the highest megapixel count your phone supports (24MP for iPhone 15 and later). Enable ProRAW and select ProRAW Max for the highest quality, but if you don’t have a Pro model, like the iPhone 16 Pro, you can opt for JPEG Max instead.

For video, set your camera to shoot in 4K at the frame rate of your choice. If you want to slow down your footage while maintaining quality, the iPhone 16 Pro allows you to select the 4K120 option.Additionally, if you want to experiment with recording in ProRes Log, you can do so by going to Settings > Camera > Formats, and then changing the encoding to ProRes Log.

This Free App Allows You To Capture Pro-Grade Video

As good as the default iPhone camera app is, it lacks several features, including manual controls for shooting. So, if you're on the lookout for a free app that lets you do just that while preserving all the details, the Blackmagic Camera app is too good to be true. But it is true.

This app allows you to shoot in manual mode, something you can’t officially do on an iPhone. You can adjust the ISO, change the white balance, and select the shutter speed, which means you can achieve the exact look you're aiming for.

In fact, you can even adjust the stabilisation. So, if you want a shaky, documentary-style look, you can achieve that with the Blackmagic Camera app. Depending on your iPhone model, you also have the flexibility to choose from various codecs, colour spaces, and multiple resolutions.

The app is so impressive that Apple has even used it on iPhones to shoot their keynotes.

How To Shoot Objects

Another key tip, especially when shooting objects, is to get close to your subject and choose backgrounds that are far away. If you haven't noticed, iPhones now come with a large sensor. While it’s not quite the one-inch sensor you might find in some Chinese phones, it’s still quite close. This means you don’t necessarily need to activate portrait mode to achieve a portrait-style image or get that natural background blur (bokeh).

All you need to do is reduce the distance between your phone camera and the subject, ensuring the background is far away. For instance, if you’re shooting a flower, move closer to it and select an angle that places the background far from the subject. This will create a natural bokeh effect, resulting in a more pleasing image than if you were to use portrait mode.

Learn The Basics Of Photography And Cinematography

Understanding the fundamentals, whether in photography or cinematography, goes a long way in improving your overall content. If you're keen to learn photography, I’d advise you to start with basic rules like the rule of thirds, leading lines and how they shape compositions, and of course, understand how to edit images.

Editing can either make or break an image. Focus on the areas of the image that stand out. However, don't overdo it with editing. Modern smartphones come with heavy processing, and trying to force a specific look during editing can often reduce quality and result in unnatural images. I recommend shooting in ProRAW if you’re using a Pro iPhone, such as the iPhone 16 Pro. This removes all the processing when you import the image into an editor like Adobe Lightroom, giving you the flexibility to create your own look. You can use existing presets found in apps like Adobe Lightroom, or import your own and create something unique.

For video specifically, start by learning how to pan, tilt, and follow a subject, along with other basic shot types. If you're filming people, it's also beneficial to learn about long shots, medium shots, and close-ups. Depending on the story you're telling, you can experiment with these to breathe life into your visuals.

