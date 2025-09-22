iPhone Fold could arrive in 2026: Design inspired by iPhone Air, price to be…

Apple’s much-rumoured iPhone Fold looks set for a 2026 launch, with reports suggesting its design will borrow heavily from the newly launched iPhone Air. Writing in his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman revealed that the foldable will be positioned as Apple’s most premium iPhone yet, likely starting at $2,000 (around ₹1.6 lakh), making it even more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Reports suggest the iPhone Fold will feature a 7.5-inch internal display for immersive use, alongside a 5.5-inch external screen for quick tasks. (Apple)

Design and thickness inspired by iPhone Air

The iPhone Air marked a departure from Apple’s traditional designs, being its thinnest phone to date. Gurman says the iPhone Fold can be imagined as two iPhone Air units placed side by side, joined by a hinge to form a large internal display. Slimness will be key: when unfolded, the device is tipped to measure around 4.5mm to 4.8mm thick, thinner than both the iPhone Air (5.6mm) and the M4 iPad Pro (5.1mm).

Display size and usability

Reports suggest the iPhone Fold will feature a 7.5-inch internal display for immersive use, alongside a 5.5-inch external screen for quick tasks. Apple’s approach appears focused on balancing practicality with its signature design ethos, making the foldable usable both open and closed without sacrificing durability.

Expensive but exclusive

At a starting price above $2,000, the iPhone Fold will sit firmly in the ultra-premium segment. Apple is unlikely to position it as a mass-market product, instead targeting early adopters and professionals who value cutting-edge hardware. Analysts believe this price tag reflects Apple’s intention to define the foldable space on its own terms, rather than compete directly with rivals like Samsung and Huawei on volume.

India production possibility

Beyond the hardware, production plans for the iPhone Fold are also noteworthy. While Foxconn in China is expected to handle primary manufacturing, reports indicate Apple is considering pilot production in Taiwan, with eventual assembly in India. This would align with Apple’s broader strategy of diversifying its supply chain and expanding India’s role in flagship iPhone production.

If Gurman’s timeline holds, the iPhone Fold will debut in late 2026, combining Apple’s drive for thinner devices with its push into new form factors. With its slim profile, premium pricing, and potential India link, it could be Apple’s boldest hardware release in years.