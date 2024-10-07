iPhone SE 4 could end up killing the iPhone 15: Here are 4 key reasons why

iPhone SE 4 is set to be the next affordable Apple iPhone, slotting in as an entry-level device in the Apple lineup, but it won’t necessarily be inferior—at least compared to the iPhone 15—based on what we have seen in leaks. This is why it could topple the momentum that the iPhone 15 has gathered following its discounts in sales and by Apple, after the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Here, let us tell you three reasons why the iPhone SE 4 could end up outshining the iPhone 15: iPhone SE 4 could sport a modern design, but it isn't sure if it would get the Dynamic Island or not.(Apple)

Also Read: Thinking of buying these Macs and this iPad? Wait—Apple may replace them soon

iPhone SE 4 Is Expected To Debut With Apple Intelligence Features, But iPhone 15 Won’t Get Them

Based on leaks and insider information from sources like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple iPhone SE 4 could feature Apple Intelligence capabilities thanks to its powerful internals (it may even share the Apple A18 SoC used by the standard iPhone 16 models). This factor alone may convince many buyers to opt for the iPhone SE 4 instead of the iPhone 15, which sits between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 16 lineup. Yes, you may lose out on the dual-camera setup, but for some people, having the latest and greatest software features (also a highlight of the iPhone 16) could be a more compelling draw.

iPhone SE 4 Could Be Cheaper

The iPhone SE 3 currently retails for ₹47,600 in India, making it significantly cheaper than the iPhone 15, which comes in at ₹69,900. However, during sales, such as the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can find the iPhone 15 for around ₹55,000, but it is still more expensive. That said, if Apple prices the iPhone SE 4 similarly to the iPhone SE 3 (around ₹50,000), it could be a surefire hit, making it accessible to many buyers who may be waiting to try out their first iPhone.

Also Read: Alleged MacBook Pro M4 unboxed by Russian YouTuber ahead of official announcement: Watch video

iPhone SE 4 Could Have More Powerful Internals Than iPhone 15

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to sport a processor that will enable Apple Intelligence AI features. Currently, among Apple’s phones, there are only three processors that support this: the Apple A17 Pro, Apple A18, and Apple A18 Pro. So, if Apple chooses one of these (most likely the A18), it would instantly make it more powerful than the A16 chipset found in the iPhone 15. Moreover, we may also see an increase in RAM size, with the iPhone SE 4 expected to feature 8GB RAM, compared to the 6GB RAM found in the iPhone 15.

iPhone 16 Could Come Sporting Fun Colours

If you look at the standard iPhone 15 models, you will be hard-pressed to find colour saturation, and many do not appreciate how pale or pastel-like its colourways appear— with the blue looking almost white and the yellow being a pale shade. That said, the iPhone 16 models this year come as a breath of fresh air, featuring vibrant hues and many appealing shades. While it isn’t confirmed, speculation and past trends suggest that Apple may launch the iPhone SE 4 in fun colourways to generate momentum. Imagine the iPhone SE 4 in a colourway like the Ultramarine of the iPhone 16—it would help Apple drive sales. Additionally, based on what we have seen in leaked renders and concept images, the iPhone SE 4 could indeed come in vibrant shades.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro: 3 Android phones that challenge its camera performance