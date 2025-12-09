iPhone to Android data transfer set to get better soon with Google-Apple collab: Report

When it comes to switching between Android and iPhone devices, things have always been a little tricky. But now, a collaboration between Apple and Google is set to make data transfer between Android and iOS, and vice versa, much better. As spotted by 9to5Google, both companies say that this better experience will be available right during the initial device setup process itself. This was spotted in the Android Canary 2.5.1.2 update, with the build number zp11.251121.010, on all Pixel devices. It will also be coming to the iOS 26 developer beta in a future update. Transferring data between iPhone and Android will soon be more feature-rich.(Bloomberg)

The 9to5Google report does not indicate how this will actually play out or exactly how much easier it will become, but it says that this improved version will allow more functionality and support various data types that will be transferred to the other OS. The report also adds that the timeline for when the final version of this improved data transfer switching will go live is currently unclear.

What do you have right now?

At present, both Google and Apple offer their respective apps to switch to their OS. There are dedicated Switch to Android and Switch to iOS apps to make it easier for consumers to move to their respective operating systems, so you can definitely use those. This new feature should improve on that and provide users with more.

That said, both Android Canary and iOS developer betas are meant for developer testing and are not intended for consumer-grade use, so they could have various issues. We would therefore suggest waiting for the final version when it drops, as testing early builds can be problematic for most users.

Notably, this comes right after Google opened up Quick Share to be used for AirDrop transfers on iPhones and Apple devices. Yes, you can actually use Quick Share on the Pixel 10 series to transfer files using AirDrop. iPhones are discoverable in Quick Share, which is how you can send files to iPhones. This seems like another step in that direction, opening up various operating systems to be used with others more easily, which is a win for consumers.

