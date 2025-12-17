iPhone users can soon move to Android with just one tap with the iOS 26.3 update - All details

Apple is preparing to make it simpler for iPhone users to move their data to Android devices. The upcoming iOS 26.3 update includes a new feature called “Transfer to Android,” which allows users to wirelessly transfer contacts, messages, notes, and photos from an iPhone to an Android phone. The feature works over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, similar to Apple’s AirDrop. Apple iOS 26.3 update will soon let iPhone users transfer contacts, messages, photos, and notes to Android.(Reuters)

Cross-Platform Support from Google

The move follows Google’s Android Canary 2512 release, which introduced the Android side of the new switching tool. With both Apple and Google preparing compatible software, users will be able to switch platforms with fewer steps than ever before.

Until iOS 26.3 officially rolls out, apps remain the easiest way to transfer data. iPhone users moving to Android can use the Android Switch app, while Android users moving to iOS can download Move to iOS from the Play Store. These apps help move contacts, photos, messages, and more without relying on cables.

How “Transfer to Android” Works

Apple released iOS 26.3 Beta 1 for developers and public beta testers, which includes the “Transfer to Android” feature. Users can access it by going to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Once active, the feature will let iPhone owners place their device next to a new Android phone to start the transfer. They can select which data to move, including apps and their phone number. Certain items, such as Health data, paired devices, and locked notes, cannot be transferred.

The connection between devices can be established using a QR code or a session ID with a pairing code. Google has also introduced a corresponding “Transfer to iOS” feature, enabling Android users to move their data to an iPhone in a similar side-by-side setup.

This new approach eliminates the need for cables or adapters, simplifying the switching process for users who want to move between Apple and Android devices. The update aims to make cross-platform transitions smoother, allowing users to retain their essential data and files without the traditional complications.