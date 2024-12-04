iQOO 13 launched in India: Know about sale date, pre-order, offers, and more

Vivo sub-brand iQOO launched its new flagship smartphone, iQOO 13 on December 3 with new features and upgrades. It was launched as a high-performing smartphone due to the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The company has given iQOO 13 the tagline of “India's speediest smartphone,” highlighting its powerful and faster performance. Alongside the new flagship chip, the iQOO 13 comes with an enhanced display and a new camera setup, which makes the smartphone look appealing to buyers. Therefore, if you have been waiting for the launch, then check out the iQOO 13 sale date, price, launch offers, and more. iQOO 13 launched in India at Rs.54999, know about sale and pre-order offers. (IQOO)

iQOO 13 sale date, pre-order, and launch offers

The official sale for iQOO 13 was launched at a starting price of Rs.54999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The official sale for the smartphone will start on December 11. However, interested buyers can pre-order the device from December 5 at 12 PM. To pre-reserve the device, buyers have to pay a token money of just Rs.999 which will be fully refunded if they do not wish to purchase the device. The first 500 buyers who pre-book the device will also be gifted with the new iQOO TWS 1e worth ₹2099 for free. Additionally, buyers can also avail Rs.3000 bank offer using ICICI or HDFC Credit Card.

iQOO 13 specifications and features

The iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch 8T LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. It comes in two attractive colour variants, Legend which is a white shade and Nardo Grey. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with iQOO’s Supercomputing Q2 chip and Adreno 830 GPU. It also offers up to 16GB and 512GB storage, allowing users to pick which suits their requirements.

iQOO 13 comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP Sony IMX 816 telephoto lens with 4x lossless zoom. On the front, it sports a 32MP selfie shooter. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It claims to power up the device from 1 to 100% in just 30 minutes. Lastly, it runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.