iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 13: Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphones compared

iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 13: As we enter the end of 2024, several smartphone brands such as Realme, Oppo, iQOO and others have started to launch their new generation flagship smartphones. Earlier, we witnessed the launch of India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro. Now, on December 3, iQOO 13 was launched with the same flagship processor. However, the launch of the OnePlus 13 is still awaited to make a fruitful decision on which flagship smartphone would shine in the flagship market. Therefore, to gain a deeper understanding, we have compared the newly launched iQOO 13 with the upcoming OnePlus 13, to know if buyers should wait or buy the already launched models. Know if you should buy the iQOO 13 or wait for the OnePlus 13 to launch in January 2025. (OnePlus)

iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 13: Design and display

This year, iQOO 13 looks quite similar to its predecessor with a square-shaped camera module with curved corners. However, it has a new customisable Energy Halo LED lighting that surrounds the camera island. This new addition gives the smartphone a refresh and a more premium look.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 has received a few design changes which sets it apart from the OnePlus 12. The circular camera island has now been slightly shifted towards the centre and it has a new leather rear panel. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 has a flat display, which may enhance the usability of the device, since a curved display causes unintentional touches. Lastly, both devices are IP68 and IP69 rated for water and dust protection.

For display, the iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch 8T LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate QHD+ resolution, and up to 4500nits peak brightness.

iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 13: Performance, Battery, and Software

iQOO 13 and OnePlus 13, both smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset fabricated with 3nm process. The processor is 45% faster and smoother than last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. However, iQOO 13 comes with an additional in-house Q2 chip for enhanced gaming performance. Therefore, we may have to examine the performance of both smartphones after launch. The iQOO 13 runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 and OnePlus 13 may run on ColourOs version of Android 15.

iQOO 13 is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 will likely come with a similar battery size of 6000mAh with 100W fast charging support.

iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 13: Camera

The iQOO 13 features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera with OIS. It also has a 32MP selfie camera. Whereas, the OnePlus 13 has a triple camera setup that features a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, a 50MP periscope lens and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, all the camera sensors have been co-engineered by Hasselblad.

iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 13: Price in India

The iQOO 13 was launched at a starting price of Rs.54999 in India. However, the OnePlus 13 may be priced slightly higher to Rs.70000. Therefore, to confirm theOnePlus 13 pricing, we may have to wait for the India launch which will take place in January 2025.