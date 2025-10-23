iQOO 15 5G mobile launch in November: Amazon availability confirmed in India

iQOO 15 5G mobile is confirmed to launch in India next month, in November. The smartphone has already created a huge following in the Chinese market and is now set to enter the Indian market with a powerful chipset, gaming features, camera setup, and more. Now, as we wait for an official announcement, Amazon has confirmed the availability of the iQOO 15 via the microsite. Therefore, buyers can pre-book or purchase the flagship via Amazon after the launch. Amazon teased iQOO 15 5G launch, confirming its availability. (iQOO)

iQOO 15 5G Amazon availability confirmed

The e-commerce giant, Amazon, has created a dedicated microsite teasing the iQOO 15 5G availability ahead of its India launch in November. The microsite also confirms that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, bringing powerful and more efficient performance in comparison to its predecessor. In addition, iQOO is also teasing the OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, offering an entirely new user experience.

Now that the Amazon availability has been confirmed, we are waiting for the brand to reveal more details about the iQOO 15. However, several leaks have already revealed some of the crucial features, giving us an early glimpse of what we can expect during the launch.

iQOO 15 5G: What to expect

The iQOO 15 5G is expected to feature a 6.85-inch OLED display using Samsung M14 display technology. The display may offer a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2K resolution with 1.07 billion colours.

iQOO has already confirmed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, but it will likely be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 internal storage. In addition, the smartphone is also expected to be equipped with an Adreno 840 GPU and a Q3 gaming chip.

For photography, the iQOO 15 5G is expected to feature a triple camera setup that will likely include a 50MP main, 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, the smartphone may include a 32MP selfie shooter. Lastly, the iQOO 15 may sport a 7000mAh battery that may support 100W wired fast charging.