iQOO 15 5G mobile launching in India today: Price, specs and how to watch live event

iQOO is set to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, in India today and other global markets after its debut in China last month. The company has already revealed several details about the upcoming device, which gives interested buyers an early look at what the new device will offer. The upcoming phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. iQOO has also highlighted a single-layer VC cooling system designed to support performance during extended use. iQOO 15 5G mobile is set to launch in India today.

How to Watch the iQOO 15 Launch Event Live in India

The iQOO 15 launch event will begin today at 12 pm IST. Interested viewers can watch the livestream on the company’s official YouTube channel, website, and social media platforms. For your convenience, we have also embedded the live link below.

iQOO 15: Price in India, Launch Offers and Availability (Expected)

Ahead of the launch, iQOO India’s leadership recently revealed that the iQOO 15 would likely be priced between Rs. 65,000 and Rs. 70,000, including introductory offers. However, a leaked retailer listing suggested different figures, which points to a price of Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model and the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant may be priced at Rs. 79,999.

The company is also offering a Priority Pass for Rs. 1,000. Buyers who opt for this pre-booking option will receive a pair of iQOO TWS 1e earbuds and an extra 12-month warranty. The iQOO 15 is expected to go on sale through Amazon and the official iQOO India online store.

iQOO 15: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iQOO 15 is likely to feature a 2K resolution display that may support a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The model sold in China carries a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED panel with HDR support, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and a high touch sampling rate in gaming mode. The company has not confirmed if the Indian version will match these exact specifications, but early teasers suggest similar display capabilities.

Under the hood, the device is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with the company’s Q3 computing chip, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. iQOO may offer the handset in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants.

As for the optics, the Chinese model includes a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 100x digital zoom support, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. It also has a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. iQOO has not yet confirmed if the Indian model will carry the same configuration.

Battery performance is one of the key highlights. The company has confirmed that the device will house a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging support.

The full feature list, availability timeline, and final India pricing will be announced during today’s event. Stay tuned for more updates.