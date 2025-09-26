iQOO 15 confirmed to launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in India - All details

iQOO has recently confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, will soon launch in India with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The company’s India chief, Nipun Marya, shared the update through a social media post, putting an end to speculation around the device’s core hardware. iQOO 15 is set to launch in India soon with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Although the exact launch date has not been revealed yet, the iQOO 15 5G mobile is expected to arrive in the global market in October 2025 and could reach India a month later. The upcoming device is also tipped to introduce design changes and performance upgrades, which could make it one of the key releases for the brand this year.

iQOO 15: Design, Specifications, and Features (Expected)

The upcoming iQOO 15 may feature a marble-like texture finish and a new colour option named Lingyun. Industry reports suggest that the handset could also carry a metallic marble frame with flat edges and an RGB light strip, a design element often seen in gaming-oriented smartphones.

Furthermore, the iQOO 15 is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED 2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is likely to come with AR anti-glare coating and polar-less depolarisation to enhance visibility in bright conditions. Under the hood, the device is confirmed to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

It is also expected to house a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. As for the optics, the iQOO 15 could include a triple 50MP camera setup, with one of the sensors offering periscope telephoto zoom. The device will likely run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and include features like a Q3 gaming chip, an upgraded x-axis motor, and satellite communication.

iQOO 15: Price in India (Expected)

The forthcoming iQOO 15 is speculated to start at around Rs. 59,999 for the base model in India. However, the company has not confirmed the final launch price yet.