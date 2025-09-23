Top 5 mobiles under 40000 with huge discounts you shouldn’t miss- Amazon Sale

The festive season has opened a major window for smartphone buyers as Amazon and Flipkart bring attractive deals on several popular models. From flagship alternatives to performance-focused devices, the under- ₹40,000 segment is seeing significant price drops. With discounts, bank offers, and exchange benefits, some devices that launched at much higher prices are now within easier reach. Here is a look at five notable smartphones available at reduced prices during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Amazon Great India Festival sale: Get huge discounts on Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Vivo V50 5G and more. (Pexels)

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, launched last year at Rs. 59,999, is now selling for Rs. 29,999 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival. Additional bank and exchange offers can further lower the price.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, paired with 8GB RAM. The device houses a 4,700 mAh battery with 25W charging support. For photography, it includes a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens, along with a 10MP front camera for selfies.

Vivo V50 5G

The Vivo V50 5G, priced originally at Rs. 34,999, is now available at Rs. 31,256 with a flat discount of Rs. 3,743 on Amazon.

It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, it comes with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone packs a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. It runs Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15 out of the box, making it among the latest devices in this category.

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 37,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The OnePlus 13R sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO 4.1 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. A 6,000 mAh battery powers the device, supported by 80W fast charging. On the rear, the phone houses a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor, while the front side carries a 16MP camera.

Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a has dropped to Rs. 39,299, its lowest price so far, during the Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon.

Launched in April 2025, the Pixel 9a is powered by the Tensor G4 chip with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage options. It features a 6.3-inch pOLED “Actua” display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,700 nits peak brightness. Its dual rear camera setup includes a 48MP main lens with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, it carries a 13MP front camera. The phone draws power from a 5,100 mAh battery, supporting 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 14 Civi 5G

The Xiaomi 14 Civi 5G, which launched in India at Rs. 42,999, is now available at Rs. 24,999. Buyers using SBI, HDFC, or ICICI credit card EMI transactions can receive an additional Rs. 1,250 discount.

This Xiaomi 14 Civi 5G features a 6.55-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and comes protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset powers the phone, supported by a 4,700 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.