Amazon sale: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 price drops to…

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live for all shoppers, offering discounts on smartphones, electronics, home appliances and much more. If you were waiting for this sale and looking to upgrade your device? Now's the perfect time! Top brands like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus are all part of a major sale, with fantastic deals on premium and mid-range devices alike. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings major discounts on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and OnePlus 13s. (Pexels)

Here are some of the top offers currently available on top brands' mobile phones:

Apple iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 46,000, including a Rs. 1,000 bank discount. The device features a 6.1-inch XDR OLED display and is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP main lens and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, while the front houses a 12MP camera. iPhone 15 houses a 3,349mAh battery that powers the device.

Also read: iPhone 16 price in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale vs Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung’s last year’s flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is now available at a huge discount of Rs. 71,999, a drop of over Rs. 63,000 from its original Rs. 1,34,999 price. The device features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and comes equipped with a quad-camera setup: a 200MP primary sensor, 50MP 5x telephoto lens, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x zoom lens. The front has a 12MP camera, and the device packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Also read: Samsung Festive sale: Galaxy S24 Ultra, A55, M36 and more gets huge discounts

OnePlus 13s

The OnePlus 13s is selling at Rs. 49,999 after a Rs. 1,000 bank discount, compared to its launch price of Rs. 54,999 for the base model. It sports a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It houses a 5,850mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. For photography, the device includes a 50MP Sony LYT-700 sensor with OIS and a 50MP telephoto lens on the rear, while for selfies and video calling, it features a 32MP camera on the front.

Also read: 5 best laptops for gamers that combine performance and efficiency during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

OnePlus Nord 5

The OnePlus Nord 5 is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,249 after a Rs. 1,250 bank discount. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and comes with a 6.83-inch 144Hz AMOLED display. The OnePlus Nord 5 has a dual 50MP rear camera setup and a 6,800mAh battery. Features include AI-assisted tools like Voice Scribe and Perfect Shot, with support for high-performance gaming.