iQOO Neo 10R 5G launch tipped in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 6400mAh battery: Here’s when it could launch

iQOO is soon expected to debut a new mid-range device in the Indian market, namely the iQOO Neo 10R 5G. It will debut under the ₹30,000 price bracket, featuring the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, along with a slew of other high-end internals. Here, let us tell you all we know about the iQOO Neo 10R 5G launch in India, based on a recent tip from tipster Paras Guglani. Read on. iQOO Neo 10 Pro could sport a dual camera setup.(iQOO)

iQOO Neo 10R Expected Specifications

Tipster Paras Guglani, who goes by the username @passionategeekz on X (formerly Twitter), claims that the iQOO Neo 10R 5G could come packed with the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset (which sits below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) and be available in two variants: 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

As for the cameras, the phone could feature a dual main camera setup, consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor (also found in the likes of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo) and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. For selfies, it could sport a 16MP front camera.

Talking about the display, it might feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with support for a 144Hz refresh rate, potentially making it ideal for gaming.

As for the battery, the device is expected to be powered by a massive 6400mAh unit, which supports 80W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 10R Expected Price and Availability

The iQOO Neo 10R, carrying the alleged model number ‘12221’, could be launched in February 2025, according to Paras Guglani, with a debut in the ₹30,000 price bracket. It might be available in two variants and two colourways: Blue White Slice and Lunar Titanium.