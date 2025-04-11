iQOO Z10, Z10x launched in India: 7300mAh battery, Snapdragon chip, and everything you get

iQOO, today on April 11, launched two new smartphones in the Indian market, the iQOO Z10 and the iQOO Z10x. These are iQOO’s latest additions to the mid-range and entry-level segment. They offer big batteries and performance-focused specs. Read on for the details surrounding price, specs and more. iQOO Z10 and the Z10X have made their way to India, here's what's in store.(iQOO)

iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10X Specifications

The iQOO Z10 runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It comes with a massive 7,300mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. On the camera front, there’s a dual setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, it offers an 8MP front-facing camera. The display is a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. For security, it features an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. It’s also IP65-rated for dust and water resistance.

The iQOO Z10x, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, with options for up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that also supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup is the same as the Z10, with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth camera, plus an 8MP selfie shooter. This model carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The battery is slightly smaller at 6,500mAh, with support for 44W fast charging.

Both phones run Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10X: Price in India

The iQOO Z10 starts at ₹21,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at ₹23,999, while the top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant comes in at ₹25,999. It’s available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black.

The iQOO Z10x is priced at ₹13,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and ₹16,499 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB version. This one comes in Ultramarine and Titanium.

Both the phones will be available from April 16 from iQOO’s own website as well as Amazon.

