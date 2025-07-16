iQOO Z10R India availability and camera details confirmed, set to launch on July 24

The iQOO Z10R will launch in India on July 24th, as confirmed through official teasers and an Amazon microsite. The device will be available for purchase online via Amazon, where some key camera features have also been revealed. This model will join the existing iQOO Z10 series, which includes the iQOO Z10x, Z10 Lite, and Z10. Let’s take a closer look at what the upcoming device may pack. iQOO Z10R is set to launch in India on July 24, 2025.(iQOO)

iQOO Z10R: Design and Key Features (Confirmed)

According to the images on Amazon, the iQOO Z10R has a slightly curved screen. The device's design includes a punch-hole cutout at the centre of the display for the selfie camera. Physical buttons, such as the volume rocker and power key, will be located on the right edge of the device. The rear camera module has an oval shape with a circular section housing dual camera sensors. Below the cameras, an “Aura Light” ring is positioned, which is expected to improve low-light photography. The iQOO Z10R is shown in a blue colour option, with other colour variants likely to be available at launch.

For optics, it will have a 32MP front camera capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second, catering to users interested in high-resolution vlogging. The rear camera setup includes a Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), likely a 50MP shooter that also supports 4K video recording. These camera features indicate a focus on photography and video capabilities for content creators.

On the other hand, a recent Geekbench listing, possibly representing the iQOO Z10R, shows that the handset runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. This could deliver a 10 per cent performance boost compared to the previous model. The iQOO Z10R is expected to come with Android 15 and 12GB of RAM, with around 11.19GB accessible to users. The Geekbench scores were 1,033 in the single-core test and 2,989 in the multi-core test.

Some reports also suggest that the iQOO Z10R might also launch in India under the Vivo brand as the Vivo T4R. More information about the phone, including pricing and additional specifications, is likely to be announced in the coming days ahead of its official release.