Home / Technology / Is Elon Musk planning to charge all Twitter users?

Is Elon Musk planning to charge all Twitter users?

technology
Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:12 PM IST

If sources are to be believed, the issue of charging subscription fee from all the users was discussed in a meeting of the company held recently. It is also being told that the company will offer free Twitter to the users for a few days in a month.

Elon Musk bought Twitter a few days ago. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk bought Twitter a few days ago. (REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Elon Musk is preparing to give another blow to Twitter users. The new owner is reportedly considering imposing a fixed monthly charge on all Twitter users to access the social media platform, according to Platformer, a newsletter tracking Big Tech.

If sources are to be believed, the issue of charging subscription fee from all the users was discussed in a meeting of the company held recently. It is also being told that the company will offer free Twitter to the users for a few days in a month. After this, users will have to pay a fixed subscription charge for using Twitter, reports Live Hindustan.

Plan may concretise in few weeks

It is not known when this new change in Twitter will be implemented. As of now, the company's engineers are working on the global rollout of Twitter Blue subscription. In such a situation, it is being estimated that it may take a few weeks or months for the platform to charge all users of subscription fee.

Twitter going through major overhaul

Musk bought Twitter a few days ago. Since becoming the owner of the company, Musk has started making big changes. In this, the subscription charge for the verified account i.e. Blue Tick is the major one. Musk has started charging $7.99 for Twitter Blue. The subscription charges have just started in Canada, USA, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Elon Musk is pressing for Twitter to become platform free from bias and become a stage for free speech. Recently he posted the updated set of Twitter rules. The guidelines are more or less same with some addition: ‘Misleading and Deceptive Identities,’ which falls under the ‘Authenticity’ section. They are separated into five sections, of which the others are ‘Safety,’ ‘Privacy,’ ‘Enforcement and Appeals,’ and ‘Third-party advertising in video content.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
twitter trend twitter inc. twitter elon musk + 2 more
twitter trend twitter inc. twitter elon musk + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out