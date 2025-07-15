Is your Windows laptop slowing down? Try these 5 simple tweaks to make it last longer

Many Windows laptop users notice their devices slow down after some years of use. Fortunately, there are some practical steps you can take to keep your laptop running smoothly for a longer period. By adjusting settings and managing background processes, you can improve performance and extend your laptop’s life. Here are five effective tips to help your Windows laptop last longer: Follow these five simple steps to improve your Windows laptop's performance and extend its lifespan.(Pexels)

1. Disable Apps at Startup

Many programs launch automatically when you start your laptop. These apps consume battery and system resources even when you don’t need them. To stop unnecessary programs from launching, open Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc. Go to the Startup tab, review the list, and disable apps you don’t use by right-clicking and selecting Disable. If you’re unsure about a program, right-click and choose Search online for more details.

2. Turn Off Animation Effects

Visual effects like animations and shadows can slow down older laptops and drain the battery. To disable these, open Settings, select Accessibility, then Visual Effects, and turn off the Animation Effects toggle. This can help improve your laptop’s speed and battery life.

3. Shut Down Your Laptop Properly

Many users simply close their laptop lid or put it to sleep instead of shutting it down. Windows 11’s Modern Standby keeps the device connected to Wi-Fi in sleep mode, which can use more battery than expected. To save power, set your laptop to shut down automatically when closing the lid:

Open Control Panel > Hardware and Sound > Power Options.

Click Choose what closing the lid does on the left.

Under On battery, set When I close the lid to Shut down, then save changes.

4. Adjust Power Mode

Windows 11 offers power plans such as Balanced, Best performance, and Best power efficiency. The default Balanced mode uses more energy. Switching to the Best power efficiency can extend battery life and reduce wear on hardware.

5. Disable Third-Party Background Services

Background services from third-party apps can run silently and affect performance. To disable these, press Win + R, type msconfig, and hit Enter. In the Services tab, check Hide all Microsoft services to avoid disabling essential system functions. Then uncheck services from third-party apps you don’t need. After applying changes, restart your laptop and monitor how it runs. If issues arise, you can re-enable necessary services.

