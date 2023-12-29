Itel A70 to be India's first 256GB smartphone priced under 8000

Itel A70, from China-based Itel Mobile, is expected to launch in India soon, according to a report. If launched in India, Itel A70 will ‘stand out’ from other smartphones in the country. Itel A70 (Image courtesy: Itel)

How will Itel A70 be ‘special’?

As per the report, Itel A70 will be offered here in 128GB and 256GB storage options, and priced under ₹8000. The latter configuration – it will be paired with a 12GB RAM – will make Itel A70 India's first handset with 256GB storage to cost less than ₹8000.

The report also stated that the model is likely to get 4G virtual RAM support, ‘sleek’ design with a boxy chassis, rounded edges for a better grip, a wide notch for the front camera sensor, sizeable bezels across the screen, SIM card tray on the left edge, multiple colour options (blue, green, light blue, and yellow) etc.

Likely to be launched in…

In India, Itel A70 could debut in January.

The company, whose Itel A-series is aimed at users looking for a digital upgrade, claims to have a customer base of 9 crore in its home country's neighbouring nation, where, over the past few months, it has debuted smartphones such as A05s, P55, and S23, at ₹6099, ₹8999, and ₹12,999, respectively.