“It’s been coming soon for a full year,” Google mocks Apple for Siri AI delay in Pixel 10 teaser

Google Pixel 10 series launch is just a few days away, and the Mountain View giant has started to tease the launch. Not only has the company revealed the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro design, but it is also teasing some early launch benefits, creating curiosity among buyers. However, the Pixel 10 teaser is not limited only to the launch, as this time Google takes a shot at Apple, delaying Siri’s AI features. In the latest teaser, the tech giant silently mocks Apple about delaying crucial features, saying, “It’s been coming soon for a full year.” While Google did not highlight Apple’s name but the company is currently in the limelight for not delivering promised features. Here’s everything you need to know about the teaser. Google Pixel 10 new teaser, encourages buyers to change their phones from iPhone to Pixel, here’s how.(Google)

Google mocks Apple delaying Siri’s AI upgrade in Pixel 10 teaser

Google has recently shared a 30-second teaser video of the upcoming Pixel 10 model, flaunting smartphone design in the new Moonstone shade. However, the video also consists of a voice-over, which cleverly mocks Apple for delaying Siri’s AI upgrade, which was first introduced at WWDC24. Now, we have completed a year since the announcement, and Apple has failed to deliver the promised AI upgrade on time.

Mocking Apple for the delay, Google, in the teaser video, said, “If you buy a new phone because of a feature that’s coming soon, but it’s been coming soon for a full year. You could change your definition of soon. Or you could just change your phone.” As per Apple’s promise, the Siri AI upgrade, which consisted of capabilities like personal context, onscreen awareness, and cross-app actions, was expected to ship with iOS 18.4 to the iPhone 16 models.

Now, just in time for release, Apple announced that the feature is not ready, and left iPhone users with a vague commitment. Now, the company has also showcased the iOS 26 update, and it is expected to roll out next month, with Siri AI features expected to roll out in 2026. Despite the new generation OS update, Apple has not confirmed when iPhone users can expect the delayed AI upgrade. Therefore, Google is now taking a dig and is encouraging consumer to simply change their phone with the tagline “Ask more of your phone.”