    Kodak launches 65-inch Mini LED 4K smart TV in India with six speakers at Rs…

    Kodak has launched its first Mini LED TV in India, featuring a 65-inch screen, 108W speakers, Google TV support and gaming features.

    Published on: Feb 23, 2026 2:30 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Kodak has expanded its television portfolio in India with the launch of its first Mini LED model. The company has introduced a 65-inch Mini QD 4K TV, marking its entry into the Mini LED segment. The new TV is available for purchase on Amazon.

    Kodak QD-Mini LED 4K 65-inch TV launched in India and is now available for purchase online. (Kodak )
    Kodak QD-Mini LED 4K 65-inch TV launched in India and is now available for purchase online. (Kodak )

    Kodak QD-Mini LED 4K 65-inch TV: Specifications and Features

    The Kodak Mini LED 65-inch model features a Mini QD panel that combines Mini LED backlighting with Quantum Dot technology. It offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG formats. Kodak states that the TV delivers up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 100,000:1. The display supports over 1.1 billion colours and an ultra-wide colour gamut.

    The company has focused on audio performance as well. The TV comes with six built-in speakers, including two sub-woofers and two sky sub-woofers. The total sound output stands at 108W. The audio system supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. Kodak says the setup is designed to deliver surround sound for films, sports and gaming.

    The TV runs on the Google TV platform, giving users access to more than 10,000 apps. Supported services include Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, Zee5, Voot and Sony LIV. Users can also explore additional content through the Google Play Store. The TV includes built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay for screen mirroring from Android and Apple devices. A voice-enabled remote with Google Assistant support allows users to search content and control compatible smart home devices.

    Under the hood, the device uses a MediaTek processor paired with a Mali-G52 GPU. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Kodak says this configuration supports smooth navigation and app performance.

    For gaming, the TV offers a 120Hz refresh rate along with MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). These features aim to reduce lag and maintain smoother motion during gameplay.

    Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports with ARC and CEC support, two USB ports and an optical audio output.

    Kodak QD-Mini LED 4K 65-inch TV: Price and Availability in India

    The Kodak QD-Mini LED 4K 65-inch TV is priced at Rs. 54,999. The company has also announced a bank discount of Rs. 3,000 for eligible customers. The model is currently available exclusively through Amazon India.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

