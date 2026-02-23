Apple March event: iPhone 17e, budget MacBook and new iPads could launch soon

One of the products expected during the launch period is the iPhone 17e. Reports suggest that this model could serve as the next lower-priced iPhone in the lineup. Information circulating ahead of the event indicates that the phone may keep a design close to the previous model. However, Apple may introduce some hardware changes. These could include a new C1X modem that may improve network connectivity. The upcoming iPhone 17e may also support MagSafe charging.

The report states that Apple may hold what is described as a “special Apple experience” over several days. The activities could begin on March 2 and continue until March 4. The final day may include in-person sessions in cities such as London, New York, and Shanghai. People attending these sessions may get an opportunity to try the new devices after the announcement.

Apple may unveil several new devices during an event planned for early March, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company has not yet issued a formal announcement about the program. Still, reports suggest that the event could feature updates across the iPhone, Mac, and iPad product lines, along with other changes.

Another product under discussion is a MacBook that may target a lower price segment. Reports suggest that the company may position this device below the one-thousand-dollar range, which converts to roughly Rs. 90,000 in India. If introduced, it would become the least expensive MacBook in Apple’s current range. To manage costs, the company may use the A18 Pro processor, which Apple already uses in the iPhone 16 Pro line. Sources also indicate that the laptop may include a display slightly smaller than 13 inches, which may place it below the size of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

New iPad and Macs The report also mentions several other products that Apple may reveal, although their arrival remains uncertain. These include updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro computers powered by chips from the M5 series. Apple may also present a second version of its Studio Display and a new Mac Studio with upgraded processors.

Changes may also reach the iPad lineup. Apple could introduce refreshed versions of the iPad Air and the base iPad. These updates may focus on internal hardware improvements rather than a complete redesign.

In addition to devices, Apple may announce updates related to software and accessories during the same launch window. The company often uses such events to outline changes that affect multiple products across its ecosystem. More details are likely to emerge if Apple confirms the event in the coming days.