This Indian 5G smartphone costs less than 10,000

5G rollout in India has started from the first week of October and customers are getting the benefit of high-speed connectivity in many cities. But to avail the 5th generation services you require a 5G smartphone. However, buying a 5G compatible smartphone requires substantial investment.

But now, it is possible to buy a 5G smartphone in the price range of less than ₹10,000. Blaze 5G, launched by Indian smartphone maker Lava, can be bought in less than ₹10,000 for a limited time with a special offer. Amazon has created a dedicated microsite for this offer.

The sale of Lava Blaze 5G

The new Lava phone is listed on Amazon Specials and its sale starts on the e-commerce website Tuesday at 12 noon. Buyers can also avail the launch day offer through which they will be able to buy the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of this phone for ₹9,999. Lava Mobiles in a tweet informed about this offer. This price is only applicable for a limited time and after that you will have to pay the incremented amount.

Features of Lava Blaze 5G

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display supporting a 90Hz refresh rate.

Lava has provided a 4GB RAM with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is expandable up to 3GB with internal storage. With the assistance of microSD card, there is an option to increase its 128GB internal storage up to 1TB.

Lava Blaze 5G runs on Android 12 OS and has Type-C port with 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

The smartphones are equipped with a 50MP AI triple camera with EIS support provided on the rear panel.

For selfies, it has a 8MP front camera.

Lava Blaze 5G has a 5,000mAh battery and a side mounted fingerprint scanner.

There are two colour options available for purchase: Glass Green and Glass Blue.

