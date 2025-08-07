Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G mobile key features and design revealed ahead of launch

Lava is preparing to release a new, affordable 5G smartphone, the Blaze AMOLED 2, in India soon. The company has recently shared key details of the upcoming device on its official social media handle, revealing its design and technical features ahead of its official launch. The post includes visuals that show the device in a white colour variant with a flat rear panel. The Lava branding appears at the bottom left, while the camera module is positioned at the top of the rear panel. Lava has stated that the device will be the slimmest phone available in its price range. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G mobile is set to launch in India soon with a large display and a big battery. (Lava)

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2: Launch Date, Design and Price

Although the official launch date remains unconfirmed, industry sources suggest that the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G could be arriving in the Indian market soon. It was earlier expected to debut in late July alongside another model, the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G.

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 will be offered in two colour options: Feather White and Midnight Black. The rear panel displays a rectangular camera module in black, holding a dual-camera setup supported by an LED flash. Lava has adopted a marble-like finish for the back, distinguishing the phone's appearance. The device is expected to fall under the Rs. 15,000 price segment, based on its projected pricing and feature announcements. Additionally, Lava claims it will offer doorstep service for users, a move likely aimed at enhancing after-sales support.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2: Key Features (Expected)

According to earlier reports, the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, along with an additional 6GB of virtual RAM. The device will have 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. In the camera department, it is expected to come with a dual rear setup featuring a 50MP Sony sensor with a bunch of AI features.

Under the hood, the device is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The device will run on Android 15 with a clean interface that reportedly includes no pre-installed third-party apps or bloatware. It is also expected to include an in-display fingerprint sensor and support for face recognition.