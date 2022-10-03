Home / Technology / Lava unveils cheapest 'Made In India' 5G phone with 50MP camera, priced 10k: Report

Lava unveils cheapest 'Made In India' 5G phone with 50MP camera, priced 10k: Report

technology
Published on Oct 03, 2022 05:49 PM IST

While most of the 5G smartphones available in the market support only one or two 5G bands, Lava Blaze 5G supports eight 5G bands.

Lava smartphones exhibited in the India Mobile Congress event 2022.(Singh Rahul Sunilkumar)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Indigenous smartphone maker Lava has launched a new handset, Lava Blaze 5G, expanding the range of its smartphones. The company has unveiled this smartphone in the Indian Mobile Congress 2022, the event where the 5G service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

With this smartphone, the Indian mobile maker is targeting the lower income segment. The company claims that it will be the cheapest 5G handset in the country. According to a report by Hindustan Times’ sister publication, Live Hindustan, the company said that Lava Blaze 5G price will be around 10,000. However, customers have to wait for some time as the smartphone is expected to be made available for pre-order around Diwali.

In this smartphone, the company is presenting support for eight 5G bands. Most of the 5G smartphones available in the market support only one or two 5G bands, so it will be a good choice to consider a mobile phone that supports more 5G bands. Along with it, the Lava Blaze 5G comes powered by 4 GB RAM expandable with 3 GB Virtual RAM and 128 GB internal storage option.

ALSO READ: 5G smartphone on wishlist? Check these 8 affordable models

The latest smartphone of Lava flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD + LCD panel with 720×1600 pixel resolution. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and exhibits water-drop notch design. Lava Blaze 5G has MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset in it.

There are three cameras given in the smartphone's rear part, accompanied by an LED flash. The cameras feature a depth sensor and a macro sensor having a primary lens of 50 megapixels. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel front camera. It has a 5000mAh heavy battery and the phone supports installation of Micro SD card in it.

Talking about the operating system, Lava Blaze 5G works on Android 12 out-of-the-box OS. For connectivity, this smartphone is bundled with dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS. The report says that the phone will be offered in Blue and Green colour options. The company will give the now standard USB Type-C port along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

5g smartphones
