Lumio Arc 5 projector at 17,499 goes on sale in India: Check details

After the Lumio Arc 7, the Lumio Arc 5 has finally gone on sale in India. The projector weighs just 1.33 kg, supports Full HD 1080p visuals, HDR10, and comes with Google TV certification. It also has 5W speakers and support for Netflix. Here’s all you need to know about the Lumio Arc 5, including price, and more. Lumio Arc 5 can project in 1080P.(Lumio)

Lumio Arc 5 Price in India

The Lumio Arc 5 is available from 25 August on Amazon.in at an introductory price of ₹17,499. However, the original price is ₹19,999. Notably, this is much cheaper than the flagship Lumio Arc 7 model.

Lumio Arc 5 Specifications and Features

The Lumio Arc 5 supports 200 ANSI Lumens brightness, so make your purchase decision accordingly. As for size, it can project up to 100 inches, meaning you can enjoy truly immersive visuals. The Lumio Arc light engine is claimed to be sealed and dust-proof. Lumio also says this is a portable projector, weighing only 1.33 kg, making it easy to carry around the house or even when travelling.

In terms of audio, the projector features 5W built-in speakers with dual passive radiators and Dolby Audio support. For software, it comes with Google TV and Netflix certification.

Powering the Lumio Arc 5 is the MediaTek 9630 chipset, paired with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. The remote, called the Minion Noir, brings Google Assistant voice control support and has dedicated shortcuts for Netflix, YouTube, and Lumio’s own TLDR app. Additionally, the projector has auto-focus via a time-of-flight sensor and obstacle avoidance. All you need to do is plug it in and project it onto a wall.

