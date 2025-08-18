Lumio Arc 5 Projector Review: Affordable and portable, but with trade-offs

In an age where streaming and home cinema are taking centre stage, the Lumio Arc 5 emerges as a decent mid-range smart projector, a neat fusion of portability, modern interfaces, and respectable picture quality. While it has its strengths, it’s not without compromises. Lumio Arc 5 is clearly designed with portability in mind.

Design and portability: Compact and convenient

Weighing just 1.33 kg and measuring approximately 112 × 142 × 185 mm, the Arc 5 is clearly designed with portability in mind, ideal for bedrooms, dorms, or those who move about with their kit. Its lightweight build makes it easy to shift from place to place, rounding out the notion of a plug-and-play projector.

Lumio Arc 5 Projector is quite easy to mount.

Smart features and connectivity: Ready for modern streaming

Powered by the MediaTek 9630 (MTK 9630) processor, with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, the Arc 5 runs a responsive smart interface. It comes preloaded with Google TV, and is Netflix-certified, giving access to thousands of apps and tens of thousands of shows. The Minion Noir remote is well thought-out, offering direct access to Netflix, YouTube, Google Assistant, and even TLDR for sports and music dashboards.

Its 200 ANSI lumens output ensures a viewable image.

Image quality: Certainly Full HD, but sometimes underwhelming

The projector delivers native Full HD (1080p) visuals with HDR10 support, and can cast up to a 100-inch diagonal image. Its 200 ANSI lumens output ensures a viewable image, though that brightness level is modest compared to typical room lighting, expect midsummer brightness or daylight to wash out the picture.

Here’s where the decent label becomes evident: while the Arc 5 produces clear and detailed visuals in dark environments, in brighter settings you may miss that extra clarity and vivid brightness. The image lacks a bit of pop compared to more powerful LED TVs or higher-lumen projectors.

Arc 5 produces clear and detailed visuals in dark environments.

Ease of use: Clever setup, yet a slight learning curve

Lumio’s ArcLight Engine and sealed design aim to keep the optics clean and dust-free. The projector adjusts automatically through an integrated ToF (Time-of-Flight) sensor with features like instant autofocus, auto-keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance, which collectively form the STR8 (Smooth Trapezoidal Recalibration) system.

That said, users do report that the interface can be a little slow at times, especially when navigating menus or switching apps. This isn’t sluggish to the point of frustration, but it does mean there’s a learning curve, and users may take a moment longer to acclimatise to its quirks, especially if accustomed to instantaneous responses on other devices.

Lumio Arc 5 Projector's remote

Audio performance: Handsome, yet room for improvement

The Arc 5 includes a single 5W speaker enhanced with Dolby Audio and dual passive radiators, not bad at all for a compact device. While it offers intelligible mids and decent bass for small to medium rooms, you may miss richer, more powerful sound during intense movie climaxes or when full immersion is desired.

Pricing, support and value

Priced at ₹19,999, the Arc 5 steps in as an affordable smart projector option in India’s mid-range segment. Lumio also supports the device with a nationwide service network and a one-year warranty, adding some peace of mind.

Lumio Arc 5 Projector connectivity ports

Final Verdict

The Lumio Arc 5 represents a decent choice for those seeking a portable smart projector without the fuss of extra streaming sticks or bulky screens. Its compact build, Google TV integration, and respectful price tag are compelling features. That said, its limited brightness, slightly sluggish interface, and audio constraints mean it's not a flawless experience.

If you're prepared for a little patience to get used to its interface and don’t mind dimmer-than-TV visuals, the Arc 5 delivers.