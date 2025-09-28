M5 iPad Pro, AirTag 2, and more: Here’s what Apple could reveal in October 2025

Apple October event: Apple’s iPhone 17 series has seen strong demand since its release, with both the Pro and standard models attracting buyers. The new orange variant has drawn particular attention this year, while the regular iPhone 17 benefited from upgrades previously reserved for Pro models. With the initial launch momentum in place, Apple is preparing a series of additional product launches before the end of the year and into early 2026. Analysts expect at least five new devices to reach the market, spanning tablets, smart home products, and streaming hardware. Apple is preparing for its October 2025 event, with reports hinting at five major product launches.(AFP)

Apple’s October Launch Strategy

Apple often schedules launches in two phases: September for iPhones and Apple Watches, followed by October for Macs, iPads, and other devices. This approach has helped the company maintain sales momentum throughout the year. For example, in 2024, Apple introduced Macs powered by the M4 chip and refreshed the iPad mini, while 2023 saw the arrival of the M3 MacBook Pro and iMac. Dedicated October events have previously focused on Mac updates, giving the company a clear runway for holiday sales and providing developers time to optimize software and accessories for new devices.

What Could Arrive This October

Industry rumours point to several updates across Apple’s product range. Potential releases include:

AirTag 2: Expected to feature an updated Ultra Wideband chip, offering improved range, accuracy, and privacy.

M5 iPad Pro: Apple's flagship tablet may shift to the M5 chip, delivering faster performance.

Apple Vision Pro 2: The next-generation mixed reality headset could adopt the M4 or M5 chip, addressing performance issues from the previous model.

Apple TV 4K (A17 Pro): An upgraded streaming device may enhance gaming and streaming capabilities.

HomePod mini 2: A refreshed smart speaker could offer better audio and stronger integration with HomeKit.

Mac Updates

Industry reports suggest the M5 MacBook Pro might launch in early 2026, though other Mac updates could still appear in October. Apple is expected to continue highlighting Macs as part of its broader ecosystem, ensuring the lineup remains central to its hardware strategy.