MacBook Neo drops to lowest price on Amazon: 3 reasons to buy (and 1 reason to skip)

MacBook Neo available at a discount on Amazon. (Apple) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Apple's MacBook Neo is the most pocket friendly laptops in the company's collection retailing at ₹79,900 for the 256GB variant and ₹89,900 for the 512GB variant. Yet, it is pricier than a lot of Windows laptops in the market that offer similar performance. But now, Apple's most budget friendly laptop is available at a heavily discounted price on Amazon.

What which makes this deal even better for buyers is the fact that the company is also offering exchange bonus, cashback offer, banking discount and no-cost EMI option to the interested buyers, making Apple's MacBook Neo more affordable and approachable for the interested buyers.

MacBook Neo discount offers - Exchange bonus of up to ₹19,450.

- No cost EMI starting at ₹1,874.

- Banking discount of up to ₹1,750 on select banking credit cards

- Cashback of up to ₹2,150 on Amazon using Amazon Pay Balance.

MacBook Neo discounted pricing

VARIANT MRP DISCOUNTED PRICE MAX DISCOUNTED PRICE MacBook Neo 256GB variant ₹ 79,900 ₹ 71,890 ₹ 50,690 MacBook Neo 512GB variant ₹ 89,900 ₹ 80,890 ₹ 59,690

If the Apple MacBook Neo is one of the options that you are considering buying, checking the current selling price, available bank offers and the final checkout amount before making your decision, may not be enough. You also need to be clear about the reasons you should buy it. So, here's an easy breakdown for you.

3 reasons to buy MacBook Neo, 1 reason to skip it Reasons to buy it 1. A more affordable entry into the Mac ecosystem: The MacBook Neo offers macOS, an aluminium design and Apple's A18 Pro chip at a lower price point than many MacBook alternatives. If the Amazon discount brings it within your budget, it could be an appealing first Mac for students and everyday users. It could also be a great starting point to improve productivity, especially if you already have an iPhone.

2. A sharp display and good performance for everyday tasks: Its 13-inch Liquid Retina display has a 2,408 × 1,506 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. This display paired with the A18 Pro chip, makes it for everyday work such as browsing, documents, online classes, video calls and streaming.

3. Portable design and useful battery life: At around 1.23kg, the MacBook Neo is easy to carry between home, college and work. Apple estimates up to 11 hours of wireless web use or 16 hours of video streaming, which makes it worth considering for people who want to work away from a power socket.

The reason to skip it The 8GB of unified memory and limited port selection may feel restrictive for demanding multitasking or specialist creative workloads. Buyers should also check the storage configuration and whether the included accessories meet their needs.

MacBook Neo specifications Lastly, coming to specifications, the MacBook Neo comes with a 13-inch LED backlit display with IPS technology, 2408 x 1506 resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Apple's A18 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. This chipset also brings support for Apple Intelligence to this laptop.

The 256GB variant of this MacBook supports a Magic Keyboard, while the 512GB variant supports Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. Both the variants support a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a dual-speaker sound system. On the connectivity front it supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, a USB 3 (USB-C) port, a USB 2 (USB-C) port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.