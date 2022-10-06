Made by Google 2022 LIVE: Pixel 7 smartphones, smartwatch unveiled

Google on Thursday brought an end to the long suspense over its much-awaited Pixel 7 smartphone series. The technology giant launched the Pixel 7 smartphones at the ‘Made By Google’ event in New York City.



Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be the only phones with a VPN by Google One at no extra cost. It comes embedded with TitanM2 security chip and GoogleTensor G2 to give multiple layers of security, helping to keep your personal info safe. The new Pixel phones include 100% recycled aluminium, the company announced. The smartphone comes in three colours, i.e Pixel7 comes in 3 colours - snow, lemongrass, Obsidian

"The "Security & privacy" dashboard for Android 13 will debut on Pixel devices "later this year," and other Android devices will soon follow," it added.



The Mountainview-based technology giant also unveiled its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. Google PixelWatch’s band system attaches internally like a camera lens to a camera body, instead of the prominent external lugs of other watches.



Google also launched its new Pixel tablet at the event. The tablet has an entirely new nano-ceramic coating.



