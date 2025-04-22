Massive discounts on best selling fans: Up to 60% off on Crompton, Orient, Havells and more

Feeling the heat already? Don’t sweat it, Amazon’s got your back with a breezy sale that’s hard to resist! Whether you're after a sleek ceiling fan to elevate your décor, a compact table fan for your work desk, or a powerful pedestal fan to keep the whole room chilled, this sale has something for everyone. Cool down in style with up to 60% off on fans in the Amazon Sale.

With discounts soaring up to 60%, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your cooling game without burning a hole in your pocket. So why wait? Scroll, shop, and stay cool—all from the comfort of your home. These fan-tastic deals won’t last long!

Top deals

Up to 51% off on Crompton fans during Amazon Sale

Crompton ceiling fans are known for their durability, energy efficiency, and stylish designs. With up to 51% off, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your cooling system without stretching your budget. These fans offer excellent air delivery, noiseless operation, and elegant aesthetics to complement any room. Don’t miss this chance to bring home a trusted brand at unbeatable prices.

Up to 46% off on Orient Electric fans during Amazon Sale

Orient Electric fans combine performance with panache, offering high-speed air circulation and modern looks. Now available at up to 46% off, these fans are ideal for those seeking reliable cooling and sophisticated design. Choose from a wide variety of styles and features, perfect for every space in your home. Grab the deal while stocks last and experience comfort with class.

Up to 47% off on Atomberg fans during Amazon Sale

Atomberg fans are a tech-savvy choice, featuring BLDC motor technology for energy savings and silent operation. With discounts of up to 47%, you can enjoy premium design and intelligent features at an affordable price. These fans are smart, remote-controlled, and incredibly efficient, making them a perfect fit for the modern household. Don’t miss the chance to own innovation for less.

Up to 60% off on Havells fans during Amazon Sale

Havells fans are a blend of cutting-edge technology and stunning design, and now you can grab them at up to 60% off! Whether it’s for a contemporary or classic space, Havells has a fan to match your style. Enjoy powerful performance, long-lasting quality, and energy efficiency at a fantastic price. It's a deal that brings comfort and savings hand in hand.

Up to 43% off on pedestal fans during Amazon Sale

Need flexible cooling that moves where you do? Pedestal fans are a must-have, and they’re now up to 43% off on Amazon. Ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, or office spaces, these fans offer adjustable height and oscillation features for optimal air flow. Choose from a range of powerful, quiet models designed to keep you cool all summer long.

Up to 52% off on table fans during Amazon Sale

Perfect for compact spaces, table fans offer convenience without compromising on cooling. With up to 52% off during the Amazon Sale, it’s the right moment to pick up one (or a few!) for your home or workspace. These portable fans are easy to move and store, while delivering a steady breeze wherever you need it most. Stay cool at your fingertips.

FAQs Are these fan discounts available for a limited time? Yes, these offers are part of the Amazon Sale and are valid for a limited time only. Grab them before they end.

Are the discounts applicable on all fan types? Yes, the sale includes ceiling fans, table fans, and pedestal fans from top brands.

Can I return or exchange the fan if needed? Amazon’s standard return and exchange policies apply. Check the product page for specific return windows.

Do these fans come with a warranty? Most branded fans come with a manufacturer’s warranty. Warranty details are available on each product listing.

Are the discounts available on both online and offline stores? These offers are exclusive to Amazon’s online platform and may not be available in offline stores.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.