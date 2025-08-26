Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Meet the Samsung Galaxy A07 4G: Long-term support meets budget sensibility

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Updated on: Aug 26, 2025 03:20 pm IST

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G might be the new killer smartphone under budget. Know all about it here, if you are planning to get a new smartphone. 

Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy A07 4G in Indonesia, positioning it as a solid budget contender. What makes it stand out is the promise of six years of Android upgrades and security patches, a rare commitment in its segment.

Samsung Galaxy A07 is here. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy A07 is here. (Samsung)

Price and launch

The Galaxy A07 4G starts at IDR 13,99,000 (Indonesian Rupiah), roughly around 7,500 for the base 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model. Bump that to 4/128 GB, and it jumps to IDR 16,49,000 ( 8,900). The top-trim 8 GB + 256 GB version hits around IDR 22,99,000 ( 12,400). Colour options include Black, Green, and Light Violet.

Display and hardware

You get a 6.7-inch HD+ Infinity-U LCD with a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate. This is a step up from the usual 60 Hz displays at this price. Under the hood, it’s powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 chip, paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. If that isn’t enough, there’s microSD support up to 2 TB.

Software and updates

It launches with Android 15-based One UI 7, and Samsung is offering six years of OS and security updates. That’s huge, you're unlikely to need another budget phone for a long time.

Camera, battery, and build

On the back, there’s a 50 MP primary lens plus a 2 MP depth sensor, and an 8 MP front camera for selfies. A 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging keeps it running through heavy use. You also get useful touches like a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.3 and IP54 dust and splash resistance. At just 184 g and 7.6 mm thin, it keeps things slim and manageable.

What it means for buyers

This isn’t flashy, but practical. Features like 90 Hz refresh, IP rating, USB-C, and long-term software support tilt the Galaxy A07 4G ahead of many rivals. It’s a smart choice when you're more about value and staying power than bells and whistles.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Meet the Samsung Galaxy A07 4G: Long-term support meets budget sensibility
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On