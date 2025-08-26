Meet the Samsung Galaxy A07 4G: Long-term support meets budget sensibility

Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy A07 4G in Indonesia, positioning it as a solid budget contender. What makes it stand out is the promise of six years of Android upgrades and security patches, a rare commitment in its segment. Samsung Galaxy A07 is here. (Samsung)

Price and launch

The Galaxy A07 4G starts at IDR 13,99,000 (Indonesian Rupiah), roughly around ₹7,500 for the base 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model. Bump that to 4/128 GB, and it jumps to IDR 16,49,000 ( ₹8,900). The top-trim 8 GB + 256 GB version hits around IDR 22,99,000 ( ₹12,400). Colour options include Black, Green, and Light Violet.

Display and hardware

You get a 6.7-inch HD+ Infinity-U LCD with a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate. This is a step up from the usual 60 Hz displays at this price. Under the hood, it’s powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 chip, paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. If that isn’t enough, there’s microSD support up to 2 TB.

Software and updates

It launches with Android 15-based One UI 7, and Samsung is offering six years of OS and security updates. That’s huge, you're unlikely to need another budget phone for a long time.

Camera, battery, and build

On the back, there’s a 50 MP primary lens plus a 2 MP depth sensor, and an 8 MP front camera for selfies. A 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging keeps it running through heavy use. You also get useful touches like a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.3 and IP54 dust and splash resistance. At just 184 g and 7.6 mm thin, it keeps things slim and manageable.

What it means for buyers

This isn’t flashy, but practical. Features like 90 Hz refresh, IP rating, USB-C, and long-term software support tilt the Galaxy A07 4G ahead of many rivals. It’s a smart choice when you're more about value and staying power than bells and whistles.