Microplastics are turning up in drinking water. Can your water purifier actually remove them?

It’s time for Indians to start looking at a different metric when setting up a water filtration system. The tap water in your home may no longer contain only heavy metals and harmful bacteria; it is now reported to be contaminated with microplastics. For those unaware, microplastics are plastic particles roughly 5 millimetres in size, often resulting from the slow degradation of plastic wraps, tyres, polyester clothes, and more. If ingested, these impurities can cause serious illness, including oxidative and DNA damage and changes in gene activity, thereby increasing the risk of cancer. Research indicates microplastics are increasingly contaminating India's water bodies and groundwater sources. (Pexels)

Looking back, a 2024 analysis by the Swiss non-profit EA Earth Action found that India could have released 391,879 tonnes of microplastics into its water bodies, with improper waste disposal identified as a primary source. Even a year ago, a study commissioned by the Delhi government detected traces of microplastics in groundwater samples across the Capital region.

Given the imminent risk, it is now necessary to invest in a reliable water filtration system to safeguard your family’s health. Standard carbon filters are excellent at reducing chemicals and odours, but are not specifically designed to trap microplastics. That is why experts recommend choosing purifiers with RO, UF or MF membranes, which physically block these tiny plastic particles far more effectively. With these considerations in mind, here are some RO water purifiers that stand out for their filtration technologies, certifications, and overall design.