Microsoft’s Surface Pro ad accidentally features Apple’s iPadOS and internet spots it instantly

Most major tech brands have a routine: launch a campaign, aim for impact, then move on. For Microsoft, a recent Surface Pro ad posted on X followed the same plan until keen-eyed viewers picked up on a slip that the company didn’t expect. The official @surface account shared a post calling the Surface Pro “the ultimate research buddy.” But it wasn’t the copy that drew attention; it was the image. The device on display was running iPadOS, not Windows 11. One screenshot in a Surface Pro ad put Apple’s software front and centre, surprising tech fans and social media users alike.(AI-generated)

Microsoft accidentally showcases Apple’s iPadOS in Surface Pro ad(Windows Latest)

The confusion started as users zoomed in on details like Apple’s signature control bar, the home indicator at the bottom of the screen, and a layout familiar to anyone who’s used an iPad. Windows Central was among the first to report the mistake, and the story soon spread across forums on Reddit. According to Windows Latest, the post remained live for over 18 hours and racked up around half a million views before Microsoft quietly took it down. X's Community Notes also flagged the image for accuracy, adding a fact-check that confirmed the device was using Apple’s software.

Meme machine kicks in

Reactions came quickly, mixing ribbing from Apple fans with confusion from longtime Windows users. Some asked how such a large company could share an ad without noticing the screen wasn’t running its own system. Others joined the meme frenzy, sharing comparisons and jokes about Microsoft’s so-called “ultimate research buddy” being a product from its biggest rival, Apple. Several posts pointed out the slip as a reminder of the competition between these tech titans, where even a single screenshot can take on a life of its own.

Online forums like Windows Forum and Reddit were divided on whether it was a graphic designer’s simple slip or a symptom of larger marketing disconnects. A few marketing professionals said that high-speed promotional cycles and social media schedules can sometimes crowd out thorough reviews. It didn’t help that the ad was meant to show off Surface Pro’s strengths against competitors, only to accidentally feature the competition in the spotlight. Microsoft quietly deleted the post as expected, but by that time, screenshots and memes had already made the round trip online. The incident serves as a gentle reminder for tech companies to double-check assets before sharing them with millions.