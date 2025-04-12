Min 35% off on best selling air coolers from Crompton, Bajaj, Havells and more on Amazon

Amazon is offering minimum 35% off on best-selling air coolers from top brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, and more. Look for a compact cooler for your bedroom or a high-capacity model for your living room or hall, you will find your desired air cooler for your space and budget. Check out the hottest deals on the best selling air coolers on Amazon.

With features like honeycomb cooling pads, inverter compatibility, remote control, and energy efficiency, these coolers are designed to give you maximum cooling with minimum power usage.

These air coolers are also a great alternative to air conditioners if you're looking for a budget-friendly and eco-conscious cooling solution. And with Amazon’s doorstep delivery, quick returns, and easy payment options, shopping is completely hassle-free.

Here's a breakdown of the deals on the best air coolers of all capacities.

Best deals on air coolers less than 40 litres on Amazon, up to 60% off

Cooling smaller spaces just got easier and more affordable. Amazon is offering up to 60% off on air coolers with less than 40-litre capacity, perfect for bedrooms, study rooms, or compact areas. These best-selling coolers are lightweight, easy to move, and come with features like honeycomb pads, low power consumption, and multi-speed settings to suit your needs.

Top cooler brands like Crompton, Symphony, Bajaj, and more are part of this deal, making it a great time to shop smart and stay cool. These compact coolers are designed to deliver strong air throw despite their size, helping you stay comfortable during peak summer.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best Amazon deals on air coolers of 40 to 70 litres, up to 60% off

Stay cool this summer with amazing deals on air coolers ranging from 40 to 70 litres, perfect for medium-sized rooms, bedrooms, and study areas. Now available on Amazon at up to 60% off, these coolers from top cooler brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony, and Havells combine powerful airflow with energy-efficient performance.

Designed for consistent cooling, these best selling coolers come with features like honeycomb pads, water level indicators, and easy mobility. Some even support inverter operation, so your comfort isn't interrupted during power cuts. Hurry, limited-time deals won’t last forever.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon deals on the best selling coolers

Best Amazon deals on air coolers of 70 to 80 litres, up to 50% off

Looking for a powerful air cooler that doesn’t take up too much space? Amazon has great deals on 40 to 70-litre air coolers, with discounts of up to 60%. These coolers are ideal for bedrooms, dining areas, or medium-sized rooms, offering strong airflow and decent water capacity for hours of uninterrupted cooling.

You’ll find options from reliable brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony, and more, some even come with features like castor wheels, water level indicators, and dust filters. A few models are also compatible with inverters, making them perfect for areas with frequent power cuts.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best deals on air coolers of 80 to 90 litres on Amazon, up to 50% off

Amazon is offering up to 50% off on 80 to 90-litre air coolers, perfect for larger rooms, halls, or semi-outdoor spaces. These high-capacity coolers are built to deliver strong airflow and longer cooling hours without frequent refills.

You’ll find top-rated models from the best cooler brands like Symphony, Crompton, and Bajaj, packed with useful features like turbo fan technology, ice chambers, and smooth mobility. Ideal for homes where summers get intense, these coolers strike a great balance between performance and price.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best Amazon deals on air coolers of 90 to 100 litres, up to 50% off

Check out the best deals on 90 to 100-litre air coolers on Amazon, now available at up to 50% off. These coolers are designed for large rooms, open areas, and heat-prone zones where regular coolers fall short. With bigger water tanks and powerful air throw, they ensure longer, more effective cooling.

The best cooler brands like Bajaj, Crompton, and Symphony offer sturdy, high-performance options loaded with features like auto-fill, ice compartments, and durable build quality. Perfect for homes, shops, or indoor-outdoor use, these coolers are built to handle the harshest summers.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best Amazon offers on air coolers more than 100 litres, up to 60% off

Need a best selling cooler for a large hall, shop, or semi-outdoor space? Amazon is offering up to 60% off on air coolers with capacities over 100 litres. Built for heavy-duty cooling, these high-capacity coolers are perfect for areas where regular models just don’t cut it. With features like powerful air throw, large ice chambers, and continuous water supply options, they’re made to run for hours without needing a refill.

Bajaj, and Crompton have some of their best-performing models on offer. If you're looking for a cooler that can handle extreme heat and big spaces, these deals are hard to miss.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best air coolers under ₹5000: Top 9 energy efficient models from Hindware, Crompton, Havells, Kenstar for small rooms

Best air coolers of 2025 for eco-friendly cooling and lower electricity bills this summer

Best air cooler brands in 2025: Stay cool with best selling choices from Symphony, Bajaj and more, top 6 brands

Best Symphony air cooler: Top 7 picks for maximum cooling in summer

Air cooler buying guide: How to choose the perfect one for ultimate summer comfort and savings

Best window air cooler: Top 7 cost-effective and environmentally friendly cooling options for dry regions

Best selling air coolers Do air coolers work in humid weather? Air coolers are more effective in dry climates. In humid conditions, their cooling efficiency may reduce.

How often should I change the cooling pads? It’s recommended to change them once every 1–2 seasons, depending on usage and water quality.

Do air coolers consume a lot of electricity? No, air coolers are energy-efficient and use significantly less electricity than air conditioners

How can I increase the cooling efficiency of my air cooler? Use chilled water or add ice, keep the cooler near a window, and ensure proper cross-ventilation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.