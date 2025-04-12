Menu Explore
Min 35% off on best selling air coolers from Crompton, Bajaj, Havells and more on Amazon

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Apr 12, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Amazon deals on best selling air coolers for every room size! From compact 40 litre coolers to powerful models over 100 litres, find the best options here.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

GET THIS

Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹8,000

GET THIS

Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Havells Koolmate 40 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |Large Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology |4 N Castor wheel (White Grey) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹5,749

GET THIS

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,989

GET THIS

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,791

GET THIS

Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White). View Details checkDetails

₹6,599

GET THIS

RR SIGNATURE MINI DESERT AIR COOLER ZELLO HC 45LTR | ICE CHAMBER | HONEY COMB PADS | VERTICAL AUTO SWING | HIGH AIR DELIVERY | 1 Year Warranty By RR View Details checkDetails

₹5,249

GET THIS

Crompton Optimus 65 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details checkDetails

₹12,999.99

GET THIS

Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Symphony Diet 50T Portable Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Cool Flow Dispenser (50L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹8,991

GET THIS

Crompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details checkDetails

₹10,199

GET THIS

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

GET THIS

Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 90 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|50Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Grey View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

GET THIS

Maharaja Whiteline Rambo Grey Desert Air Cooler | 65 Lt Water Tank | Inverter Compatible | Wood Wool Pads | Anti-Bacterial tank | Dry Run protected submersible pump |720x730x890 mm | 2 Yr Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹7,799

GET THIS

RR Signature Zello HC 70 LTR | Desert Air Cooler with High Air Delivery | Honeycomb Pads | 4-Way Air Deflection | Vertical Auto Swing | Castor Wheels | Inverter Compatibility |1 Year Warranty by RR View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads View Details checkDetails

₹13,399

GET THIS

Bhaburly Burly Coolair Pro 75 Ltr Desert Portable Cooler With Anti Bacterial Honeycomb, Auto Refill Powerfull Motor With Auto Swing And 3 Speed Control And Low Power Consumption, Castor Wheel- Grey View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (75L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹9,491

GET THIS

Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console and Low Power Consumption (75L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹13,491

GET THIS

Kenstar CHILL HC 40 Personal Air Cooler for Home - Inverter Compatible, Honeycomb Cooling Pads, Collapsible Louvers, (40L, 170 Watts) View Details checkDetails

₹8,899

GET THIS

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 88 L | 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

GET THIS

Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details checkDetails

₹11,449

GET THIS

Maharaja Whiteline Maxberg Desert Air Cooler| 200W | 85 L Large Tank| Portable Desert Cooler for Home |Anti-bacterial Honeycomb Pads | 4-way airflow| Inverter Compatible Cooler | 2 Yr Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

GET THIS

Bhaburly Burly Coolair Pro 90 Ltr Desert Portable Cooler With Anti Bacterial High Density Honeycomb, Auto Refill With Auto Swing And 3 Speed Control And Low Power Consumption, Castor Wheel- Grey View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Bajaj DMH90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

GET THIS

Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,399

GET THIS

RR Signature Zello HC 90 LTR | Desert Air Cooler with High Air Delivery | Honeycomb Pads | 4-Way Air Deflection | Vertical Auto Swing | Castor Wheels | Inverter Compatibility | 1 Year Warranty by RR View Details checkDetails

₹8,249

GET THIS

Crompton Surebreeze 95 Desert Air cooler for home | High Density honeycomb pad for faster cooling | 4 way air-deflection & Auto Swing | Faster air delivery| Everlast Pump |With ball bearing advantage View Details checkDetails

₹10,799

GET THIS

Havells Kace 95L Desert Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Ice Chill Drip Technology, Ice Chamber | Bacteria Shield | Heavy Duty (White/Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹11,399

GET THIS

Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 70 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|50Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Grey View Details checkDetails

₹13,399

GET THIS

Kenstar PULSE HC 20 Portable/Room/Personal Air Cooler For Home| Honeycomb Pad |High Speed Fan |15 Ft Powerful Air Throw|Inverter compatible |Portable Cooler-Room|1-Yr Product Warranty|White & Purple View Details checkDetails

₹6,599

GET THIS

Bhaburly Burly Megacool 100 Ltr Heavy Duty Desert Portable Air Cooler For Antibacterial High Density Honeycomb, Auto Refill & Auto Drain Technology First In Segmnet,Inverter Compatible - Grey View Details checkDetails

₹15,998

GET THIS

Power Guard Icemax 40L Air Cooler with High Speed Fan | Honey Comb Pad | Biggest Ice Chamber | Multi Way Air Deflection | Tougned Glass Top | Fountain Tehnology | 15 Years Warranty (White) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 110 L | 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

GET THIS

Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler | With ice chamber | Densenest Honeycomb Pads | 190W Power Consumption | 1 Year Product Warranty by Orient | White View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Orient Electric Stark 110 L Heavy Duty Commercial Air Cooler With 20 Fan | Aerofan Technology |High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Extra Powerful Air Throw & Auto Water Refill Technology| Grey View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Symphony Sumo 115XL Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan and Cool Flow Dispenser (115L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹14,991

GET THIS

SUMMERCOOL Nexia 65Ltr Desert Air Cooler for Home | High Speed Fan | 35ft powerful air throw | Portable Cooler | Inverter Compatible | HoneyComb | Collapsible Louvres| 1 year warranty | White View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

THERMOCOOL Desert Air Cooler Aston 65Ltr | Cooler for Home | Inverter Compatible, Low Noise | Honey Comb Pad | Collapsible Louvres | Water level Indicator | 30ft Air Throw Distance View Details checkDetails

Amazon is offering minimum 35% off on best-selling air coolers from top brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, and more. Look for a compact cooler for your bedroom or a high-capacity model for your living room or hall, you will find your desired air cooler for your space and budget.

Check out the hottest deals on the best selling air coolers on Amazon.
Check out the hottest deals on the best selling air coolers on Amazon.

With features like honeycomb cooling pads, inverter compatibility, remote control, and energy efficiency, these coolers are designed to give you maximum cooling with minimum power usage.

These air coolers are also a great alternative to air conditioners if you're looking for a budget-friendly and eco-conscious cooling solution. And with Amazon’s doorstep delivery, quick returns, and easy payment options, shopping is completely hassle-free.

Here's a breakdown of the deals on the best air coolers of all capacities.

Best deals on air coolers less than 40 litres on Amazon, up to 60% off

Cooling smaller spaces just got easier and more affordable. Amazon is offering up to 60% off on air coolers with less than 40-litre capacity, perfect for bedrooms, study rooms, or compact areas. These best-selling coolers are lightweight, easy to move, and come with features like honeycomb pads, low power consumption, and multi-speed settings to suit your needs.

Top cooler brands like Crompton, Symphony, Bajaj, and more are part of this deal, making it a great time to shop smart and stay cool. These compact coolers are designed to deliver strong air throw despite their size, helping you stay comfortable during peak summer.

Best Amazon deals on air coolers of 40 to 70 litres, up to 60% off

Stay cool this summer with amazing deals on air coolers ranging from 40 to 70 litres, perfect for medium-sized rooms, bedrooms, and study areas. Now available on Amazon at up to 60% off, these coolers from top cooler brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony, and Havells combine powerful airflow with energy-efficient performance.

Designed for consistent cooling, these best selling coolers come with features like honeycomb pads, water level indicators, and easy mobility. Some even support inverter operation, so your comfort isn't interrupted during power cuts. Hurry, limited-time deals won’t last forever.

Amazon deals on the best selling coolers
Amazon deals on the best selling coolers

Best Amazon deals on air coolers of 70 to 80 litres, up to 50% off

Looking for a powerful air cooler that doesn’t take up too much space? Amazon has great deals on 40 to 70-litre air coolers, with discounts of up to 60%. These coolers are ideal for bedrooms, dining areas, or medium-sized rooms, offering strong airflow and decent water capacity for hours of uninterrupted cooling.

You’ll find options from reliable brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony, and more, some even come with features like castor wheels, water level indicators, and dust filters. A few models are also compatible with inverters, making them perfect for areas with frequent power cuts.

Best deals on air coolers of 80 to 90 litres on Amazon, up to 50% off

Amazon is offering up to 50% off on 80 to 90-litre air coolers, perfect for larger rooms, halls, or semi-outdoor spaces. These high-capacity coolers are built to deliver strong airflow and longer cooling hours without frequent refills.

You’ll find top-rated models from the best cooler brands like Symphony, Crompton, and Bajaj, packed with useful features like turbo fan technology, ice chambers, and smooth mobility. Ideal for homes where summers get intense, these coolers strike a great balance between performance and price.

Best Amazon deals on air coolers of 90 to 100 litres, up to 50% off

Check out the best deals on 90 to 100-litre air coolers on Amazon, now available at up to 50% off. These coolers are designed for large rooms, open areas, and heat-prone zones where regular coolers fall short. With bigger water tanks and powerful air throw, they ensure longer, more effective cooling.

The best cooler brands like Bajaj, Crompton, and Symphony offer sturdy, high-performance options loaded with features like auto-fill, ice compartments, and durable build quality. Perfect for homes, shops, or indoor-outdoor use, these coolers are built to handle the harshest summers.

Best Amazon offers on air coolers more than 100 litres, up to 60% off

Need a best selling cooler for a large hall, shop, or semi-outdoor space? Amazon is offering up to 60% off on air coolers with capacities over 100 litres. Built for heavy-duty cooling, these high-capacity coolers are perfect for areas where regular models just don’t cut it. With features like powerful air throw, large ice chambers, and continuous water supply options, they’re made to run for hours without needing a refill.

Bajaj, and Crompton have some of their best-performing models on offer. If you're looking for a cooler that can handle extreme heat and big spaces, these deals are hard to miss.

Best air coolers under 5000: Top 9 energy efficient models from Hindware, Crompton, Havells, Kenstar for small rooms

Best air coolers of 2025 for eco-friendly cooling and lower electricity bills this summer

Best air cooler brands in 2025: Stay cool with best selling choices from Symphony, Bajaj and more, top 6 brands

Best Symphony air cooler: Top 7 picks for maximum cooling in summer

Air cooler buying guide: How to choose the perfect one for ultimate summer comfort and savings

Best window air cooler: Top 7 cost-effective and environmentally friendly cooling options for dry regions

Best selling air coolers

  • Do air coolers work in humid weather?

    Air coolers are more effective in dry climates. In humid conditions, their cooling efficiency may reduce.

  • How often should I change the cooling pads?

    It’s recommended to change them once every 1–2 seasons, depending on usage and water quality.

  • Do air coolers consume a lot of electricity?

    No, air coolers are energy-efficient and use significantly less electricity than air conditioners

  • How can I increase the cooling efficiency of my air cooler?

    Use chilled water or add ice, keep the cooler near a window, and ensure proper cross-ventilation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Min 35% off on best selling air coolers from Crompton, Bajaj, Havells and more on Amazon
