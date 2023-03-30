Minecraft, Dungeons and Dragons join forces for epic blocky adventure

Minecraft players are in for a treat as Mojang has teamed up with Wizards of the Coast for an official Dungeons & Dragons DLC, set to launch this spring. The DLC, created in collaboration with developer Everbloom Games, will take players on an epic adventure across five familiar Forgotten Realms locations, including Candlekeep and Icewind Dale. But what really sets this DLC apart is its fully voiced 10-hour story campaign that lets adventurers and their friends take on familiar D&D enemies like beholders, mimics, mindflayers, and dragons. Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC

The Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC will start in classic tabletop tradition, with players sitting around a virtual table to choose their character classes and stats before embarking on their journey. They can play as either barbarians, paladins, wizards, or rogues, complete with associated abilities, and can customize their chosen class' stats as they level up. Players will also be able to shop and interact with NPCs at hubs before heading out into more open areas.

The DLC introduces a custom combat system that allows players to utilize skills such as the rogue’s backstab, and equip gear that affects their character’s stats in the action-RPG take on Minecraft. And as a nod to tabletop authenticity, players can roll 20-sided dice to determine how they proceed.

The Dungeons & Dragons DLC will be available for the game's Bedrock Edition via the Minecraft Marketplace when it arrives this spring. In addition, Wizards of the Coast and Mojang are bringing the world of Minecraft to Dungeons & Dragons with a new digital compendium of monsters that includes stats for the Creeper, Enderman, and other classic Minecraft menaces.

Also read | Reddit user builds Pokemon paradise in Minecraft. Can they catch'em all?

Minecraft is available for virtually all modern platforms, including Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. With about 10 hours of narrative-driven gameplay on their first playthrough, this DLC is sure to be a hit among fans of Minecraft and Dungeons & Dragons alike.