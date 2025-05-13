Mobile launches in May 2025: iQOO Neo 10, OnePlus 13s, Poco F7 and more

If you’re planning to upgrade to a new mobile phone, then May 2025 is shaping up to be a month full of smartphone launches, and there’s no sign of brands slowing down. Whether it’s a new model from OnePlus or an exciting release from iQOO or Poco, the market is buzzing with fresh arrivals. Here’s a look at some of the key devices expected to hit the market in the coming weeks. OnePlus 13s, iQOO Neo 10, Poco F7 among key smartphones launching in May 2025.( iQOO)

Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated smartphone launches in May 2025:

iQOO Neo 10

The iQOO Neo 10 will likely be a key addition to the Neo series in India, following its launch in China. iQOO has previously altered its Chinese models for the Indian market, so the Neo 10’s features may differ slightly from its Chinese counterpart. This device is expected to offer high-end specifications, including the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a dedicated graphics chip. The phone is also anticipated to feature a 144Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP dual-rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery. The iQOO Neo 10 is expected to launch in the second week of May, with a price tag around Rs. 35,000.

Poco F7

The Poco F7, which recently debuted in China with two models - the F7 Pro and F7 Ultra will make its way to India. While the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra won’t be available, the Poco F7 will launch in India. It will succeed the Poco F6 and is expected to appeal to budget-conscious consumers. The expected to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary rear camera, and a 7,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The Poco F7 will likely be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000, with a mid-May launch expected.

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 13s, a compact flagship device that fans have been waiting for. Almost a decade since the OnePlus X (a compact phone with premium features), OnePlus is bringing back the compact high-end device. While details remain limited, teasers suggest the OnePlus 13s will feature a 6.32-inch display and a dual rear camera setup. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and is rumoured to include a large battery despite its small size. OnePlus has not yet confirmed the exact launch date for this device.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G

Tecno will also join the May launch wave with the Pova Curve 5G. Teasers show the phone will feature a sleek design with metal finishing and a curved display. It will have a dual rear camera setup housed in a triangular module with LED notification lights on the edges. Further details about this device will be revealed soon as Tecno prepares for the official unveiling.