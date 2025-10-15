Mobile phones under 30,000 for clicking good photos- Diwali 2025

Diwali is the perfect time to get together with your friends and family to celebrate the festivities, have a laugh, and make fun memories that can be captured and kept for years. But to capture moments and laughs, you do not need an expensive professional camera, but just the right smartphone that can click details and accurate images on the go. Therefore, to make your festive season memorable, we have listed 5 camera-centric smartphones under Rs. 30,000 that offer crisp images with accurate colours and detailing. In addition, these phones are also available at discounted prices due to the ongoing Amazon sale. Here are 5 camera-centric phones under 30,000 to capture Diwali moments. (Ayushmann Chawla)

5 camera-centric phones under ₹ 30,000 for Diwali photography

Vivo V60e 5G: This is a newly launched camera-centric phone that offers some impressive camera and AI features. The Vivo V60e 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, it features a 50MP AF camera that claims to capture crisp selfies. The Vivo V60e can be bought at just Rs. 29,999 from Amazon.

Realme 15 Pro 5G: This smartphone is popularly known as “AI party phone”, which is built for capturing low-light images with crisp details. The Realme 15 Pro 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX896 main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, it also features a 50MP front-facing camera. The Realme 15 Pro is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 28,900 during the Amazon sale.

OnePlus Nord 5 5G: Another smartphone to consider during this festive season is the OnePlus Nord 5 5G, which was launched earlier this year. It features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony LYT 700 main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It also features a 50MP selfie camera with a JN5 sensor. The Nord 5 is available at Rs. 31,998, but with bank offers, you can get it at around Rs. 30000.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro 5G: Next camera-centric phone under Rs. 30000 we have is the Motorola Edge 60 Pro 5G. This smartphone comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens, which is perfect for capturing portraits.

iQOO Neo 10 5G: Lastly, you can consider buying the iQOO Neo 10 5G mobile, which sets a perfect balance between camera and performance. The smartphone offers a 50MP Sony OIS Portrait Camera that also claims to record 4K 60 FPS videos, making it a good pick for this Diwali.