Mobiles with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could easily beat the performance of the upcoming iPhone 17 – Benchmark leaks

Snapdragon 8 Elite has proven to be a hit for Qualcomm, powering many of the latest flagships, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the OnePlus 13 series. In fact, synthetic benchmarks suggest that it even outperforms the likes of the 3nm Apple A18 Pro, which powers the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple’s current flagship. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2-powered phones could release later this year.(HT )

Now, with that in mind, rumours about Qualcomm’s next major release, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, are beginning to stir. In the latest update, tipster Digital Chat Station has posted on Weibo what appears to be the Geekbench 6 scores for the new chip. From the looks of it, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2-powered phones could maintain a healthy performance lead over rivals, including the iPhone 17 series. Here are the details.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Geekbench 6 benchmark scores tipped

Digital Chat Station has suggested on Weibo that the successor to the chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, will achieve a Geekbench 6 multi-core score of 11,000 and a single-core score of over 4,000.

For comparison, a phone like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, typically scores anywhere between 9,500 and 10,000 points in the multi-core score and around 3,000 points in the single-core score. Therefore, if the Snapdragon 882 scores around 11,000 in multi-core and 4,000 in single-core, it would make for a decent performance jump.

However, it remains to be seen how the chipset performs in real-world life, how its thermals are, and how it performs across various price points.

How does it compare to recently leaked Apple A19 Pro benchmarks?

Recently, multiple reports have surfaced citing what could be the Geekbench 6 benchmarks for the Apple 19 Pro. Reportedly, it may score around 4,000+ in single-core and 10,000+ in multi-core performance. If true, this would suggest that Apple’s chip might not outperform the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, especially in multi-core scores. However, this has not been confirmed yet and is based on tips, so should be taken with a grain of salt.