Mortal Kombat 1 unveils gameplay trailer for Van Damme skin

Mortal Kombat 1 fans have been waiting for 30 years to see Jean-Claude Van Damme in the game. Now, their wish has finally come true. Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 1(YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Mortal Kombat 1 has released the gameplay trailer for the Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage, one of the three skins confirmed for the game so far.

The Van Damme skin is a tribute to the actor who starred in martial arts movies such as Kickboxer. He looks younger and more muscular than the original Johnny Cage, and he performs some of his signature moves in the trailer.

The Van Damme skin is available for players who purchase the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1, along with two other skins: Sub-Zero’s Día de Muertos skin and Tanya’s Brazilian skin.

The Sub-Zero skin is exclusive to players in Latin America who pre-order the game, while the Tanya skin is exclusive to players in Brazil who pre-order the game.

The gameplay trailer for the Van Damme skin shows him fighting against Johnny Cage, Raiden, and Geras, using his fists, feet, and sunglasses as weapons. The trailer also reveals another Johnny Cage Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1, which involves a luxury car and a car door.

Van Damme kicks his opponent through the windshield of the car, then slams the car door on them repeatedly, cutting them in half. He then drives the car away with his opponent still inside, ending with a flashy explosion.

The trailer for the Van Damme skin also gives a glimpse of the Scorpion Kameo Fighter, which is a new feature in Mortal Kombat 1. The Kameo Fighter allows players to choose a secondary fighter from a different roster, and use their moves as assists or Fatal Blows.

In the trailer, Scorpion helps Van Damme with his attacks and finishes off his opponents with his spear and fire.

MK1 is a reboot of the franchise that changes many things from the previous games. Liu Kang is now a fire god, and Geras is now an ally instead of an enemy.

Mortal Kombat 1 also has guest fighters such as Homelander and Omni-Man, who are popular characters from various superhero shows. With Van Damme’s skin joining the game, fans are wondering what other surprises Mortal Kombat 1 has in store for them.