Moto Razr 60, Moto Razr 60 Ultra launch today in India- Price, camera and more

Motorola is set to introduce its next series of foldable smartphones in India today. The company will likely launch the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra, both designed in a flip-style foldable form factor. Official teasers and leaked marketing materials suggest that these smartphones could be accompanied by a follow-up to the Razr 50 and new models from the Motorola Edge series, including the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro. Motorola is set to launch Razr 60, Razr 60 Ultra foldables in India today.(Motorola)

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Ahead of the launch, key details related to the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra have appeared on multiple online platforms. A recent listing on a European retailer's website, MediaMarkt, has outlined the expected specifications and pricing of the device. The leaked listing of the Razr 60 Ultra suggests that the device may cost €599.99 (roughly Rs. 58,262). Additionally, marketing images reportedly shared on X have further disclosed features such as display dimensions, processor details, and battery specifications.

Also read: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro India launch today: Key specs, prices tipped online

According to leaks, the Razr 60 Ultra could feature a 7-inch LTPO AMOLED internal display with a resolution of 1224 x 2992 pixels and a 165Hz refresh rate. The device may also carry a 4-inch secondary screen. Motorola is likely to equip this phone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 16GB RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device is likely to include a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. It is also expected to have a 50MP front camera placed in a punch-hole cutout.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason

Under the hood, Razr 60 Ultra may house a 4,700mAh battery coupled with 68W wired charging. The phone may launch with the new Hello UI, based on Android 15, and receive up to three major software updates.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Specifications and Features (Expected)

On the other hand, the standard Motorola Razr 60 may offer a 6.9-inch Full HD+ OLED main display and a 3.63-inch outer OLED panel with a resolution of 1056 x 1056 pixels. The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400x chipset and might include a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 30W fast charging support.

Also read: iQOO Z10 Turbo and Turbo Pro display details tipped online ahead of the launch - All details

Furthermore, the Razr 60 is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor with 3x optical zoom, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP front-facing camera located on the inner display. This model may be made available in three colour options: Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Lightest Sky, and Spring Bud.

While Motorola has yet to confirm the exact market availability of these devices, they are expected to arrive in India soon after their global unveiling.