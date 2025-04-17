Motorola Edge 60 Stylus launched: S Pen experience without the Galaxy S25 Ultra price tag?

We have had a lack of phones supporting a stylus, with mostly flagships doing it these days. But now, Motorola has launched a brand new Edge series phone in the Indian market called the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus. It brings a stylus at mid-range pricing. It comes with a balanced set of specifications, offering the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, all for ₹22,999. That being said, we are sure you're curious about how the stylus works, and whether it's any good. In fact, could it be better than Samsung’s S Pen? Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is available in only one configuration in the Indian market.(Motorola)

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus’ Stylus: What it can do

The stylus is built into the phone and can be extracted by pressing it into the slot located in the bottom right corner. Now, if you’re wondering what this stylus brings, there are several in-built features.

When you remove the stylus from the phone, you can start writing on the display. Moto Notes opens up, allowing you to quickly jot things down. This is quite similar to what Samsung offers with the S Pen.

You can also sketch, and Motorola’s AI can convert your sketch into an image. There are several other tricks integrated into the software experience as well. This includes using the stylus to jot down a note, open Moto Notes, take a screenshot, send a live message, convert sketches into images, and even use a handwriting calculator.

Let’s say you take a screenshot, you can immediately highlight key information, or write notes over it. These are essential features you would expect from any phone that includes a built-in stylus.

That said, it does differ significantly from Samsung’s older Galaxy Ultra phones, especially the S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra, as those came with Bluetooth support, which the new S25 Ultra doesn’t have either. So, in that sense, the S25 Ultra and the Motorola Edge 6 Stylus are similar.

On the flip side, you do get location tracking with the stylus, and that can certainly help you locate it, if you misplace it.

However, you won’t get features like screen-hover detection, which lets you see where you're pointing the stylus before touching the screen. In that way, Samsung’s S Pen is more deeply integrated with the software, whereas Motorola’s experience feels more disconnected. You can still perform most tasks without the stylus, so its functionality doesn’t feel essential.

But that’s the catch. Motorola is offering this at a much more affordable price. Samsung’s flagships with the S Pen such as the S25 Ultra Ultra cost upwards of ₹1,00,000, while the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is just ₹22,999

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus comes in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The processor, as mentioned earlier, is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

For cameras, there’s a 50MP primary shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 3-in-1 light sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP front-facing camera.

The phone features a 6.67-inch pOLED display, which is a 10-bit panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Motorola is bundling Android 15 with this device, along with two years of guaranteed software updates and three years of security patches.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Price and availability

The Motorola Edge Stylus goes on sale in India starting 23 April at 12 PM. It is priced at ₹22,999 and will be available in two colours: Pantone Surf the Web and Pantone Gibraltar Sea.

